Arsenal striker target Evanilson has revealed his strong support for Manchester United, and he is not the only dazzling Premier League attacker who would love to move to Old Trafford.

Evanilson has been in sensational form this campaign, as he has managed eight goals in 15 appearances so far. That includes goals in six consecutive Premier League matches, which has helped Bournenmouth shoot up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Evanilson has the ability to make the step up from Bournemouth and join one of England or Europe’s more illustrious clubs competing in the Champions League.

The Daily Briefing claimed on November 12 that Arsenal and Manchester City are the best-placed English clubs to sign the Brazilian in a deal worth £50million or higher.

But Evanilson would rather join Man Utd than Arsenal or City if given the chance.

In an interview with Brazilian source Ge Globo (via Fabrizio Romano), Evanilson said: “Here in England, of the big clubs, Manchester United are the team I like the most.

“Rayan said the same thing. When I was a kid, I also used to watch United.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo played for United, I watched loads of his highlights.

“And, man, knowing that I’m here playing against them… This is my third season playing against them. I scored last season and I scored this season at Old Trafford.

“It’s a dream, and I tell everyone this in interviews: it was a dream to play at that stadium, and scoring goals is even more important.

“So it’s a dream I’ve been fulfilling, scoring a goal against United because of how big the club is.”

As Evanilson points out, his Bournemouth team-mate Rayan has said similar.

On November 15, the winger told ESPN Brasil: “I have always supported Man United. Really… because of Cristiano Ronaldo!”

Evanilson, Rayan both support Man Utd

Liverpool have made enquiries for Rayan after shortlisting him as an elite right-wing target to finally replace Mohamed Salah.

But United are also tracking Rayan ahead of a future move, and his support for the Red Devils could provide Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a major advantage in talks.

The 20-year-old has a mega £130m release clause in his Bournemouth contract that will activate next summer.

As United have a transfer budget of less than £50m in January, they will have to wait until the end of the season before they can potentially afford moves for Evanilson or Rayan.

Meanwhile, a United correspondent has revealed the club’s choice between defenders Nathan Collins and Calvin Bassey.