TEAMtalk understands that Aaron Wan-Bissaka's proposed move to West Ham United is off

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s proposed move from Manchester United to West Ham is OFF, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the player’s wage demands an insurmountable hurdle to the deal.

And that could hurt Man Utd‘s hopes of landing Noussair Mazraoui, with the deal for the Bayern Munich full-back thought to hinge on Wan-Bissaka moving on to pastures new.

Wan-Bissaka had emerged as a top transfer target for new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, with TEAMtalk revealing that the big-spending Hammers were locked in talks with Man Utd last weekend in an attempt to thrash out a deal.

It is believed that the clubs had reached an agreement in principle for Wan-Bissaka, whose current contract is due to expire next summer, which would have freed up Man Utd to complete a deal for 26-year-old Mazraoui.

What’s more, reports elsewhere had claimed West Ham and Wan-Bissaka had verbally agreed personal terms roughly one week ago. That was not the case.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Wan-Bissaka’s wage demands have put paid to any hope of West Ham getting the deal over the line.

The former Crystal Palace defender, who was brought to Man Utd by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2019 for an initial £45million fee, is believed to be currently earning £90,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s struggles to move on Wan-Bissaka is likely to complicate their proposed deal for Mazraoui, having already agreed personal terms with the Moroccan full-back.

The move was dependent on Wan-Bissaka’s exit and if Man Utd cannot find a buyer, Mazraoui is highly unlikely to be brought in.

Wan-Bissaka, Dumfries swap on the table

An alternative solution has emerged in the form of a swap deal between Man Utd and Inter Milan, with Wan-Bissaka heading to Italy and Denzel Dumfries travelling in the opposite direction.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Dumfries, who has entered the final year of his existing contract with Internazionale, has no interest in talks over a new deal until the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Dumfries, 28, is believed to be keen on the prospect of a move to Man Utd, with Wan-Bissaka himself thought to find a switch to Inter Milan more appealing than joining West Ham.

It is understood that the possibility of a direct swap has so far only been raised by intermediaries, rather than the clubs directly.

But with Wan-Bissaka’s move to the Hammers now shelved, the swap deal could quickly catch light. Man Utd’s preferred option between Mazraoui and Dumfries was Mazraoui, though as mentioned, his arrival hinged on selling Wan-Bissaka.

Dumfries made 31 league appearances last season as Inter Milan eased to the Serie A title, registering four goals and five assists.

The Wan-Bissaka news comes just a few days after Man Utd pulled the plug on their pursuit of PSG midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

Alternative options in central midfield are now being sought after Man Utd baulked at PSG’s lofty €60m valuation.

TEAMtalk understands one of those alternatives is Burnley’s Sander Berge and the Norwegian has said yes to joining Man Utd. A bid is now being prepared.

