Man Utd exclusive: Christian Eriksen plan emerging as development over exit takes shape

TEAMtalk can reveal a major development in Christian Eriksen’s future at Manchester United as clubs continue to circle for the Dane without making any concrete offers thus far.

The 32-year-old moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after his contract at Premier League rivals Brentford came to an end.

Eriksen has gone on to score three goals in 72 appearances for the club, although his game time was significantly reduced last term.

During his first campaign, the Denmark legend made 44 appearances in all competitions, but that figure dropped to 28 in total in 2023/24 with only 12 Premier League starts.

DON’T MISS – Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Surprise team take top spot, Liverpool in 12th…

Erik ten Hag having less reliance on Eriksen, despite his central midfield often struggling last season, has led to talk of the former Tottenham man moving on from United.

But, despite some rumors about Turkish clubs – Galatasaray and Fenerbahce – being interested in Eriksen, there is nothing concrete for the Danish midfielder at this stage.

Both Super Lig teams are currently focused on other targets and don’t consider Christian among the names on the list.

For their part, United want a fee for Eriksen, although the figure will not be high given that he only has one year remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

No concrete offers for bargain Eriksen – yet

There have been no meetings between the club and player to discuss a potential renewal at this stage and despite the request to let him go in the summer being less than €10million, no club has yet made a concrete offer for him.

Ajax’s interest remains but is currently so hot and it appears that the chances of him leaving – as things stand – are not so high.

There are still more than three weeks to go until the end of the market and anything can happen but Eriksen, for his part, still has a plan of his own.

he would like to stay at United and take his chances on getting more game time, hoping that over the course of the season the possibility of a contract extension could open up.

Despite not much movement so far, United’s midfield could still undergo some major surgery in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

READ NEXT – Man Utd to launch TWO new bids, as Fabrizio Romano reveals how much signings three and four will cost

Scott McTominay and Casmiro continue to be linked with exits, with the Red Devils actively pursuing deals for the likes of Adrien Rabiot and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte too.

However, the clock is ticking down on the close of the window on August 30 so any business will need to be raped up soon as United prepare to open the new Premier League season with a game against Fulham on Friday August 16.