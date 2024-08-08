Manchester United have taken a step towards making Burnley midfielder Sander Berge their third major signing of the summer, with TEAMtalk exclusively learning the Norwegian has said yes to joining and a tempting bid is being prepared.

The Red Devils wasted little time in completing deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. However, despite agreeing personal terms with each of Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte, Man Utd are still to push their third major arrival over the line.

De Ligt and Mazraoui’s deals remain in play, though Man Utd have cooled their interest in Ugarte after baulking at PSG’s €60m demand.

That is the price PSG paid to sign the Uruguayan from Sporting CP one year ago and their insistence they break even has resulted in Man Utd pulling the plug.

Instead, alternatives in the engine room are being sought, with the likes of Youssouf Fofana, Richard Rios, Martin Zubimendi, Ederson (Atalanta), Sofyan Amrabat and Sander Berge all drawing links.

Zubimendi looks on course to sign with bitter rivals Liverpool, while TEAMtalk can now reveal Man Utd are closing on on Burnley’s Berge.

We understand the 26-year-old Norway international has said yes to signing with Man Utd and as such, personal terms will not be an issue.

All eyes are now on whether Man Utd agree a transfer fee with the Championship club.

Reports claim Burnley hope to collect £30m, though we have been told Man Utd are readying a bid worth a total of £25m. That £25m figure would be inclusive of the add-ons part of the deal.

Sander Berge signing would split opinion

The signing of Berge may split opinion among the Man Utd fanbase, not least because Berge has been a key part of two Premier League sides that suffered relegation.

Berge went down with Sheffield United in the 2020/21 campaign and suffered relegation once again with Burnley last term.

However, few would argue Berge was to blame in each of those seasons. On the contrary, the central midfielder was among the bright sparks at Bramall Lane and Turf Moor.

To make the pieces of Man Utd’s midfield puzzle fit, an exit or two before the August 30 deadline is expected.

Man Utd are open to offers for Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen. Interest in Casemiro and Eriksen is scarce at present.

Fulham had launched multiple bids for McTominay, with the latest worth an initial £20m.

However, United value the Scotland international closer to £30m and Fulham have begun to explore alternative options as a result.

