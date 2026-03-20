TEAMtalk can reveal Brentford’s Nathan Collins is emerging as a solid and genuine transfer target for Manchester United, with the club identifying two areas of their defence they intend to strengthen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that a number of Premier League clubs now regard the Republic of Ireland international as one of the standout central defenders currently operating in England. The 24-year-old, now in his third season at the Gtech Stadium, has made 109 appearances for the Bees, becoming a cornerstone of a very consistent defensive line under the leadership of his countryman, Keith Andrews.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all understood to have monitored Collins closely during that period, with scouts regularly in attendance to track his development.

However, sources reveal it is Manchester United and their growing interest that look most likely to accelerate matters, with the club actively assessing centre-back options amid uncertainty over several current squad members.

Collins’ consistency, leadership and physical presence massively appeal to the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, who we understand now believes the 36-times capped Republic of Ireland defender has what it takes to make it to the very top.

The club’s chase to sign a new midfielder is well-documented ahead of the summer window.

But we understand United are also strongly considering a series of defensive reinforcements, too, when the window officially opens.

Ahead of that, sources can reveal that United want a new left-back to provide real competition for Luke Shaw, with Patrick Dorgu now viewed internally as more of a winger. But another central defender is also very much being considered ahead of the summer window.

Collins, who joined Brentford in 2023 for a club-record £23million fee, has proven to be a transformative signing. Now club captain, he has been instrumental in the Bees’ outstanding campaign under Andrews, helping to drive a push that currently has them on course for a top-seven Premier League finish and a first-ever season in Europe.

His performances have combined defensive resilience with improved composure in possession, while his leadership qualities have stood out in a Brentford side exceeding expectations. Those attributes have not gone unnoticed, with recruitment teams across England and Europe placing him firmly on United’s shortlist…

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Collins one of several Brentford stars attracting summer interest

United’s interest is understood to be at an early stage, but internal discussions have highlighted Collins as a player capable of strengthening their defensive unit both immediately and long-term. His Premier League experience and durability are viewed as key assets.

Brentford, for their part, are under no pressure to sell and would be expected to demand a significant fee – likely at a minimum of £55m and double their initial investment – should formal approaches materialise.

It’s been underlined to us that Collins remains central to their project, particularly as they aim to build on what has already been a historic season.

He is not the only Brentford player attracting widespread attention, either.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade and Michael Kayode are all being tracked by several of Europe’s elite clubs, underlining the growing recognition of Brentford’s recruitment model.

With interest building and the summer window approaching, Collins’ situation is one to watch closely, particularly if Manchester United or one of his suitors firm up their pursuit in the coming months.

Man Utd latest: Bruno Guimaraes transfer truths; £50.5m man wants out

Meanwhile, claims that United are advancing towards a £69m deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes have been dismissed by four sources, including Fabrizio Romano, though reports in his homeland are adamant a deal is on and with INEOS now being told how they can pull off a controversial transfer.

With regards to successors for Casemiro, a new update has backed up our claims, first made in November last year, that United have identified an English star as their dream replacement for the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Cole Palmer to Old Trafford after a report claimed that Chelsea were concerned that the attacking midfielder’s head may have been turned by the Red Devils’ interest.

And finally, a report has outlined why a £50.5m Manchester United star feels painfully undervalued at Old Trafford, and a merciful summer exit is now ‘increasingly likely’.

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