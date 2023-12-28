Man Utd exit talk ramps up for midfielder as Fabrizio Romano reveals three suitors; defender also in demand

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be free to explore a departure from the club in January after instructing Tunisia not to take him to the Africa Cup of Nations, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Mejbri has made nine appearances for Man Utd this season after returning from a loan spell at Birmingham City. However, he has declined a place in Tunisia’s AFCON squad, despite having 27 caps for his country to his name.

Romano has confirmed that Mejbri will not be at AFCON in January, when he will instead get the chance to negotiate his next loan move away from Man Utd.

According to the transfer expert, the clubs that want him are Sevilla in La Liga, Lyon in Ligue 1 and Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

They are all keen for him to be immediately available when they take him, so the news that he won’t be going to AFCON will benefit them.

Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri has stated: “Hannibal Mejbri told me that he doesn’t feel ready for the AFCON because he’s going through a difficult situation at Manchester United.”

To rectify the situation, Mejbri will now be presented with at least three possible ways to escape Man Utd on a temporary basis.

As things stand, there is no indication of which of his admirers might be leading the race to sign him.

Mejbri is only under contract with Man Utd until the end of the season, though the fact they can automatically extend his stay by another 12 months – and seemingly intend to until they can confirm a longer deal – assists his chances of securing a loan move.

His spell in the Championship with Birmingham last season was the first time they had sent him elsewhere for his development since bringing him to their academy from Monaco back in 2019.

He made 41 appearances for the Blues and his only goal during that time was voted as their best of the season.

Mejbri will turn 21 in January, so might be ready to step up the amount of gametime he is getting again.

Another academy product tipped for Man Utd change

Meanwhile, another of the prospects Man Utd have been developing could change clubs in 2024 as well.

The player in question is Alvaro Fernandez, who after a spell with Preston North End last season is spending the current campaign with Granada.

According to O Jogo, the left-back has now become a target for Portuguese outfit, Benfica.

In fact, he is their top target in his position for the January transfer window and they are now trying to discover the conditions of a deal.

Benfica are claimed to have contacted both Granada and Man Utd about the prospect of interrupting his spell in January so he can join them instead.

Unlike fellow 20-year-old Mejbri, Fernandez had not made his Man Utd debut before they started loaning him around.

He has recently reiterated his desire to eventually make it with his parent club, where he still has another two years of commitment.

Granada have used him 13 times so far this season, including four starts in La Liga, but he is yet to provide an assist or goal.

Man Utd initially acquired Fernandez from Real Madrid’s academy back in 2020.

