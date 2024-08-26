Manchester United have agreed the sale of Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley, and while two other midfielders look set to leave before the August 30 deadline, one high earner has earned a reprieve.

Man Utd activated their club option in Hannibal’s contract at the turn of the year. The combative midfielder is contracted to the Red Devils for the 2024/25 season, though they no longer have the safety net of the option to fall back on beyond that.

As such, Man Utd have explored options to offload the 21-year-old who did not appear to be anywhere close to the forefront of Erik ten Hag’s midfield plans.

Championship side Burnley entered the frame for Hannibal and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a permanent sale has been agreed.

Burnley agree to late Man Utd request

Reports earlier on Monday stated the two clubs had come to terms on a loan with an obligation to buy.

However, a late request by Man Utd to change the move into a permanent sale was accepted by Burnley. The idea there is Man Utd receive the fee for Hannibal right now rather than next summer.

Hannibal passed a medical on Monday afternoon and is now primed to complete a permanent switch to Turf Moor. How much the deal is worth is yet to emerge.

Nonetheless, Hannibal is now in line to become the latest in a vast swathe of Man Utd exits this summer.

Two more midfielders set to go

Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams, Omari Forson and Anthony Martial all left via free agency.

Permanent sales have been secured for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood.

The exodus is by no means over, however, with midfielders Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay also on the chopping block.

Today’s Euro Paper Talk revealed the latest on Eriksen’s future, while McTominay is closing in on a move to Napoli.

A club-to-club agreement worth €30m/£25.4m (add-ons included) has been thrashed out. Man Utd have also successfully inserted a sell-on clause into the terms.

Work to finalise personal terms with McTominay is now taking place, while Romano revealed Man Utd must also agree the pay-off with the 27-year-old too.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Scott McTominay has already accepted Napoli and their project.

“Details to be discussed about his payoff, similar to Wan-Bissaka. This is the main part to fix plus personal terms.

“Club to club agreement done with Man United for €30m fee (add-ons included) plus sell-on clause.”

McTominay out, Ugarte in, Casemiro stays

McTominay’s sale will give Man Utd the wriggle room to sign Manuel Ugarte from PSG outright, as opposed to on loan with an obligation to buy.

Ugarte agreed personal terms with Man Utd well over a month ago. The Uruguayan is desperate to join the Red Devils and a club-to-club agreement worth a fee in the region of PSG’s €60m/£51m valuation is expected.

Ugarte has been identified as the perfect foil for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield. The initial expectation was his arrival would force Casemiro out.

However, according to the Sun, Erik ten Hag has been left impressed by Casemiro returning to the club in peak physical condition ahead of the current campaign.

As such, Ten Hag has performed a U-turn and plans to sell Casemiro have now been shelved.

That will be music to the ears of the Brazilian who according to the report, wasn’t all that enthused about leaving Europe for a proposed move to Saudi Arabia just yet anyway.

