Real Betis are ‘confident’ they can get Manchester United to agree another transfer involving Antony that contains two enticing requests, according to reports.

The turnaround in fortunes since Antony left Man Utd for Real Betis has been stark. The Brazilian did little to justify his lofty €100m (add-ons included) price tag at Old Trafford, notching just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

Antony tumbled down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag’s final months in charge and his stock did not rise once Ruben Amorim assumed control.

In an effort to reignite the star’s career and potentially boost his transfer value ahead of a future sale, Antony was loaned to Real Betis in January.

The winger became an instant hit in Spain and helped launch Real Betis up the table and into the European places.

Europa League football has been secured for next season and a major trophy could also be banked, with Betis squaring off against Chelsea in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

Real Betis are desperate to re-sign Antony and Man Utd are desperate to sell. However, the issue lays in the type of deal both clubs want.

Man Utd hope to preside over a permanent sale to help provide Amorim with immediate funds to reinvest.

Betis, meanwhile, will struggle to pay Man Utd’s asking price, with The Athletic citing £32.5m as the magic number that can seal a deal and ‘avoid a loss under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations’.

“To buy Antony outright would be very, very difficult,” Betis president Angel Haro told COPE radio this month.

“We’ll have a meeting with Manchester to extend the loan for another year, to be able to share a percentage of the player… it’s about seeing the predisposition of the player, and of Manchester.”

But according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Real Betis are ‘confident’ they’ll get the green light from Man Utd regarding a second loan deal.

As mentioned, that would not be United’s ideal scenario and Betis seemingly have a plan in mind to change United’s thinking.

Firstly, The Athletic suggested Betis could be willing to absorb ALL of Antony’s wages during a season-long loan spell.

Secondly, AS stated Betis will present the idea that Antony’s value will skyrocket well above £32.5m if he dazzles during a longer loan.

The report read: ‘Their vision is clear: to convince United of the player’s growth over the [last] six months and the possibility that this path could take a further turn during another campaign, thus increasing the chances of a high-flying offer that would compensate for the investment of almost one hundred million euros.’

Whether Man Utd will agree to a second loan remains to be seen, though AS concluded Betis are ‘confident’ United will.

Antony already an icon at Real Betis

Antony has scored nine goals and five assists in 25 matches for Betis, though the impact he’s made stretched well beyond the numbers.

Teammate Isco said of Antony in late-March: “We’ll have to do a crowdfunding to bring him here another year at least.”

Betis legend Joaquin later said: “If I have to provide the car to kidnap him, I will. However it happens, he has to stay.”

Antony too has indicated a desire to continue in the green and white of Real Betis next season.

“I needed to rediscover myself,” he recently told TNT Sports Brasil. “I wanted to do things (on the pitch) but it just wasn’t happening for me. I wasn’t happy, wasn’t feeling that desire to play football.

“I always told my brother, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ He would tell me, ‘Just hang in there a bit longer, things will change.’ It makes me emotional because that was a very difficult time for me.

“Only I know how hard it was there at home. I didn’t have the strength to play with my son. There were days when I didn’t eat, didn’t leave my bedroom. It was tough. Thanks to family and God, I was able to turn things around.”

And in perhaps the clearest indication of how fruitful Antony’s loan spell has been, he’s been recalled to the Brazilian national side in Carlo Ancelotti’s first squad named earlier this week.

