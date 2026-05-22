A stunning update from a trusted source insists Manchester United are set to sign two midfielders for a combined fee of roughly €150m, and one of the two is Michael Carrick’s ultimate goal, even if he’s not the club’s.

Carrick has been confirmed as Man Utd’s new permanent manager after guiding the club back into the Champions League with ease.

Carrick will be rewarded with a pair of high profile additions in midfield to offset the exits of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. The former is leaving via free agency and heading to Inter Miami, while the latter is expected to be sold.

It’s no secret Man Utd’s number one target in central areas is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

However, a recent report from The Athletic claimed Forest now value Anderson at an eye-watering £125m. What’s more, Manchester City are understood to be favourites for the England international’s signature.

As such, United and owners INEOS might be wise to put that one on ice and focus on other deals. According to numerous sources, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Firstly, we revealed 11 days ago that Atalanta’s Brazil international, Ederson, had said yes to joining Man Utd.

That was followed over the past 24 hours by Fabrizio Romano confirming Ederson is on boarding with a switch to Old Trafford.

Romano stressed Ederson’s future -m namely who he’ll sign for this summer – would be determined in the coming days.

There are even reports coming out of Italy claiming Man Utd have struck an agreement to sign the 26-year-old for €50m.

Reporter Ben Jacobs didn’t quite go that far in his update on Friday afternoon, though did stress things are heading in the right direction.

Man Utd on course to sign Ederson

“Talks are progressing between Manchester United and Atalanta for Ederson and progress has been made,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“No formal offer as of Friday morning but that could change relatively quickly. Ederson and #MUFC have discussed terms over a five-year contract.”

Trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, reported Man Utd hope to make Ederson part of a double coup involving Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

And on Friday, Di Marzio thundered back in with another update that makes great reading for Man Utd.

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Man Utd to sign Sandro Tonali too

He wrote: “There was a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle that included the possibility of a transfer to a top club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, obviously with a very high valuation, around €100 million as a base.

“Manchester United has decided to focus on Tonali, regardless of Ederson. Tonali is the first player Carrick specifically wants at Manchester.

“There’s a good chance the deal will go through: it’s not yet known whether it will be €100 million, or €75-80 million plus bonuses, but it will be a significant transfer nonetheless.”

Di Marzio is stating Tonali is Carrick’s No 1 target, while it’s well-documented the club’s favoured midfield option is Anderson.

But if it’s now apparent an Anderson deal isn’t there to be made, the club appear to be acting decisively by immediately switching focus to Newcastle’s Tonali, as well as Ederson.

Combined, and if the reports are accurate, the pair would cost around €150m / £130m in transfer fees, add-ons included.

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