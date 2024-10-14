Manchester United are showing interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and a report claims they’re ‘expected’ to make a move, and if successful the risky signing would put two current stars’ futures in the spotlight.

Man Utd are working to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to a new and improved deal and per The Manchester Evening News, United want to build their midfield around the talented teenager.

Mainoo is practically a guaranteed starter already, meaning those around him – such as Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte – are competing for one spot.

According to a fresh update from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are weighing up whether to launch a bid for Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul who would serve as Mainoo’s partner in the engine room.

It’s claimed the Red Devils are ‘expected’ to make a move at some stage in 2025. Given De Paul’s age (30) and the fact his existing deal expires in 2026, it’s suggested Atleti would be open to selling if United table a ‘strong offer.’

Of course, moving for De Paul who is already the wrong side of 30 would represent a risk for Man Utd. The Argentine World Cup winner could hardly be categorised as a long-term option and one look at the rapidly declining Casemiro shows how risky signing ageing stars can be.

Nonetheless, if United were to firm up their interest and sign De Paul, his arrival could prove fatal for Casemiro and/or Eriksen. The latter is in the final year of his deal and TEAMtalk understands he won’t be offered a new deal. Casemiro is contracted to 2026 and would either be sold or at the very least pushed another rung down the pecking order.

Rodrigo De Paul signing could backfire

De Paul has been a critical player for Diego Simeone since arriving at Atletico Madrid back in 2021.

However, his influence does appear to be on the wane this term, with the veteran used off the bench in four of the eight LaLiga matches he’s featured in.

Furthermore, only one of his 10 appearances across all competitions has comprised the full 90 minutes. De Paul has frequently been subbed off around the hour mark in his other starts.

The Spanish outlet bringing the news aren’t known for being among the most reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news. Another factor that casts doubt on whether Man Utd would actually move for the Argentine is his age.

In Man Utd’s first summer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at the helm, the club adopted a more youthful approach to their signings.

The five major arrivals – Leny Yoro (18), Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee (both 23), Matthijs De Ligt (25) and Noussair Mazraoui (26) – showcased United’s intent in the market.

Back in April reporter Steve Bates claimed one of Ratcliffe’s missions was to end United’s propensity for making ‘Hollywood’ signings.

Gone are the days of signing superstar names at the back end of their careers like Edinson Cavani and Casemiro. De Paul may well fit into that category.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

In other news, Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to offload Harry Maguire in January.

Ten Hag wants Lisandro Martinez and De Ligt as his go-to centre-back pairing and offers as low as £10m for Maguire will be considered.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze.

The lively attacker can be signed via a release clause that will re-activate in 2025. Tottenham are also attentive to the situation.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told it will take €50m (£41.8m / $54.7m) to bring ex-Man Utd left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, back to England.

Benfica signed Carreras for just €6m over the summer when activating their option to buy in his loan agreement. The young Spaniard has thrived since moving to Portugal outright and may soon return to the Premier League.

Hit or miss? Man Utd’s last five 30+ signings

Man Utd’s last five signings over 30

It has been a case of mixed fortunes for the more experienced players Man Utd have brought in during recent years.

Their last five signings who were aged 30 or above at the time, excluding goalkeepers and loanees, have been: Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Only the first three are still at the club now.

Somewhat surprisingly, Evans has been one of the better performers, despite expectations of his role being limited when he returned to the club as a veteran back-up option in defence last summer.

His current teammates Eriksen and Casemiro joined in 2022, initially making an impact in United’s midfield but soon becoming fading forces who now seem burdensome on the books.

And previously, in their ambitions to improve up front, United opted for the experience of proven goal-getters like Ronaldo and Cavani.

Ronaldo numerically did well in his second spell at the club, even if it wasn’t quite as thrilling as the first, but his fall-out with Ten Hag overshadowed things.

Cavani had a smoother spell at Old Trafford, hitting 17 goals in his first season but only managing a couple in his second – though the lack of drama arguably made his spell look better than Ronaldo’s upon reflection.