Manchester United are ‘already making moves’ for Lille stars Angel Gomes and Jonathan David ahead of the summer, with the duo set to be available on free transfers and with the potential move for the Canadian also confirmed by a trusted source.

The Red Devils will have some funds to play with but due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, they may need to offload players before sanctioning any major incomings. Marcus Rashford is expected to leave permanently, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will likely depart on frees, and the club are actively looking to sell Casemiro and Antony.

For this reason, Man Utd are looking at players set to be available on free transfers. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gomes and David are on their shortlist.

The report claims the Red Devils have ‘set their sights’ on the Lille pair, whose contracts both expire in June and as yet, there has been no indication that either will sign an extension.

Gomes, 24, is a Man Utd academy graduate. He broke into the first team as a youngster before leaving for Lille in 2020 after he struggled for consistent game time.

The midfielder has impressed during his time in France and earned a call-up to the England team last year. His form has caught the attention of several Premier League sides.

David, on the other hand, is considered to be a top class striker on his day, notching 104 goals in 219 appearances for Lille so far. Ruben Amorim wants more competition for Rasmus Hojlund up front, so signing the the 25-year-old on a free could be a savvy move.

Man Utd interest in Angel Gomes confirmed by sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed in a report two weeks ago that Gomes is on Man Utd’s radar, with an approach possible in the summer.

The talented midfielder has previously hinted that he may be open to a return to Old Trafford, but in a more recent interview, insisted he remains focused on Lille for now.

“I’m aware of clubs enquiring about my situation, but I’m now completely focused on Lille,” Gomes said.

“I want to finish the season in the best way possible, and then we will see what happens. I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations.”

But with regards to a new striker, our understanding is that Man Utd are not just looking at free agent options.

Our sources state that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap has been shortlisted by the Red Devils – although Chelsea are the current favourites to sign him. Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Harry Kane also have admirers at Old Trafford.

As for David, we can confirm that Barcelona are very interested in a deal for him and will be firmly in the race for his signature come the summer.

West Ham United are also keen on the Canadian international, but convincing him to sign may prove difficult as they look set to miss out on European football next season.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen update, Barca full-back eyed

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Osimhen is almost certain to leave Napoli permanently once his loan with Galatasaray ends.

With an exit greenlit and fully expected, attention for a buying club will turn to how much the frontman will cost.

Romano revealed Osimhen’s release clause is currently set at €120m, though if no club activates it by the end of June, it will drop to a figure in the €75m-€80m range.

The journo confirmed that Man Utd ‘like’ Osimhen, but they won’t be the only club in the race this summer.

In other news, shock reports from Spain have claimed that Man Utd are plotting a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The Red Devils signed a new left-back in Patrick Dorgu in January, so whether they’d splash the cash on the 21-year-old remains to be seen.

