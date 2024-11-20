Manchester United have leapt to the front of the queue for Ousmane Diomande after it was claimed Ruben Amorim has held talks over a deal to reunite with the Sporting CP defender and in an attempt to block neighbours Manchester City from pinching a deal.

The Ivorian defender is rated as one of the best young centre-halves in the world game, having thrived since moving to the Primeira Liga side in a bargain €7.5m (£6.3m, $8m) from Danish side Midtjylland in January 2023. A virtual ever-present under Amorim, Diomande has now made 69 appearances for the capital club, 38 of which came last season as the Lions recorded their second Primeira Liga title win in four years under the new Man Utd coach.

Wisely, and is so often the way with any new arrival in the Portuguese league, Sporting placed a hefty exit clause in the 20-year-old’s deal, meaning any side will need to pay €80m (£66.7m, $84.5m) for Diomande if they wish to trigger his signing.

Scouted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle in recent months off the back of his extraordinary form, he has found himself strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in recent days.

However, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Amorim has now held talks of his own with Diomande to try and ensure Manchester United are ‘not to fall behind’ in the race to sign the player in 2025.

The good news for Amorim and United is that the reporter claims Diomande ‘currently favours’ the chance of rekindling his relationship with the 39-year-old in favour of a move to their cross-city rivals.

It’s claimed Diomande widely recognises the role the new United boss has played in his development in the game and it seems he thinks he could thrive under his management were he to move to the Premier League.

When Diomande could sign and why it’s all change in Man Utd defence

With Amorim expected to convert United from the 4-2-3-1 formation often seen under Erik ten Hag to his preferred 3-4-3 system, the onus on having defensively sound, pacy and comfortable-on-the-ball centre-halves will be centric to the that system proving effective. And while having a pair of wing-backs who are capable of bombing up and down the touchline is also key, Amorim is expected to put a lot of attention into making sure his three central defensive options are spot on first. Build from the back, as they say…

To many, Amorim already has three quality options to play in that formation in Leny Yoro, Matthis De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. And while the summer signing from Lille is expected to have a key role under the new United boss once he regains fitness, questions remain on De Ligt’s pace and of the quality of cover United have in depth.

First up, both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof will be cleared to leave Old Trafford in 2025 and at the end of their contracts. There are also long-term question marks over Harry Maguire, with his deal currently set to expire in the summer, though the Red Devils do hold a one-year option to extend that.

However, sources have told us United are open to offers for the 64-times capped England man, who remains the most expensive defender in world football at £78.3m (€87m, $95.7m) after joining from Leicester in 2019.

Stripped of the captaincy by Ten Hag, Maguire’s influence at Old Trafford has waned over recent seasons, even if his fighting spirit hasn’t.

That said, the 31-year-old could be given a chance to prove himself to his new manager in the coming weeks, with any move for Diomande likely to be on hold until the summer.

That’s after Amorim confirmed he would not be raiding Sporting for any of their players in the winter window, though refused to offer any guarantees further down the line.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reported to be on the trail of Tottenham’s Spanish defender Pedro Porro, who of course excelled under Amorim at Sporting prior to his move to north London.

Porro, who has also recently been linked with Real Madrid, is seen as a perfect option to play right wing-back for the Red Devils, so it’s a signing that would tick a lot of boxes. The Spurs man would come with a hefty price tag, though.

Elsewhere, a new report on Wednesday claims Amorim is willing to take a scythe to the United squad he inherited and is not prepared to do any big names any favours. As a result, it’s been explained why both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw could face battles to remain at Old Trafford.

And finally, curious reports in Spain have claimed Amorim has tried to flog Antony to Real Madrid as part of a swap deal for Arda Guler.

