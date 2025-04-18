Man Utd exploring bargain signing of ‘genius’ attacker with Amorim to get last laugh

Ruben Amorim could get the last laugh regarding a player who almost destroyed Man Utd's season

Ruben Amorim could get the last laugh regarding a player who almost destroyed Manchester United’s season, with a report claiming the club are sizing up a £25m deal.

Man Utd’s domestic campaign is dead and buried, with the club putting all their eggs in the Europa League basket. Winning that competition would not only add a major European trophy to the cabinet, but would also secure Champions League qualification.

That would be worth up to £100m in extra income for the Red Devils next term. Their presence in the UCL will also heighten their appeal when attempting to convince high profile stars to join in the summer.

In one of the most dramatic European ties in recent memory, United advanced to the semi-final stages on Thursday night where Athletic Bilbao now await.

Man Utd drew 2-2 in the first leg and after going up 4-2 on aggregate in the return fixture, the tie looked over.

However, Lyon staged a remarkable comeback that in the end, was only upstaged by United’s spectacular comeback of their own in extra-time.

One player who more than played his part in the pulsating two-legged tie was Lyon talisman, Rayan Cherki.

The maverick Frenchman scored in both legs and through a verbally-agreed release clause, is available to sign for just £25m in the summer.

Per The Daily Mail, Man Utd are among a cluster of high-powered clubs taking a look at Cherki who has notched 30 goal contributions (12 goals, 18 assists) this term.

The report read: ‘With a verbal agreement on a release clause for around £25million, all of Europe’s elite, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, are now circling a player that they hope has finally flicked a switch on his maturity to make him worth the gamble.’

Why ‘genius’ Cherki hasn’t left Lyon yet

Cherki’s talents and ability have never been questioned. Instead, it’s his attitude and application that have thus far prevented a bigger side from rolling the dice.

Showering lofty praise on Cherki, teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles previously said: “He’s the greatest natural talent I’ve ever seen.

“An absolute master, a magician with the ball. He takes risks, makes assists and brings us up the pitch by taking people on and pushing them to the limit – he’s a genius.”

But summing up the doubts surrounding the player, The Mail added: ‘Heading into this season, many saw Cherki as a player wasting his talent.

‘Lackadaisical in his defensive work; often trying tricks while down to walking pace; not getting enough goals and assists. Others pointed to his attitude as a stumbling block to him making it at the top level.

‘One historical example saw Cherki react poorly to being benched in a league match against Bordeaux, so much so that he demanded to be sent back to the youth team by way of protest. Even his own dad was left bemused by the strop.’

However, the general feeling is Cherki has finally matured and his explosion in end product this season certainly adds to that sentiment.

If Man Utd do push ahead with a deal, the player who almost ruined Amorim’s first season could line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker next term.

Latest Man Utd news – Double exit, ‘Advanced talks’, Ferdinand U-turn

🔴⚫️ Sources: Man Utd willing to sell TWO forwards to fund move for prolific Arsenal target

🔴⚫️ Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ for ‘excellent’ £51m signing; flop given loss-making price

🔴⚫️ Man Utd must keep ‘devastating’ ace as Ferdinand reacts to ‘outrageous’ comeback win