Dan Ashworth is sizing up a second attempt to sign Tyler Dibling

Manchester United chief Dan Ashworth is on a mission to sign a thriving Southampton winger at the second time of asking, per a report.

Ashworth was appointed sporting director at Man Utd over the summer after leaving Newcastle. The Red Devils chief wasted no time getting to work, helping Man Utd sign first first-team players.

According to a fresh update from Give Me Sport, Ashworth has his sights set on Southampton winger Tyler Dibling who eluded the director during his Newcastle days.

Ashworth was never able to bring the 18-year-old up to St. James’ Park, much to his dismay. But per the report, he hopes to fare better at Man Utd and an approach is expected.

Dibling made his first Premier League start in the 3-0 defeat to Man Utd last weekend. The left-footer gave Diogo Dalot a torrid afternoon, winning his side a penalty from the Portuguese’s foul while the game was in the balance with the scores 0-0.

Dibling drew a further three fouls in his electric 63-minute showing and was labelled a ‘prodigy’ by Give Me Sport.

Fully aware of the talent they possess, the outlet claimed Southampton will hastily attempt to tie the winger down to a new and improved contract. However, Ashworth is on the case and the Man Utd chief hopes to succeed where he previously failed at Newcastle.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Ashworth continues youthful recruitment drive

A key aspect of Man Utd’s transfer policy since Ashworth joined has been lowering the age of players brought to the club.

All five of their major summer signings were aged 26 or below. However, the club also invested in stars of the future when landing Sekou Kone (18) and Chido Obi-Martin (16).

The signing of Dibling – albeit he is already featuring at Premier League level for the Saints – would represent another move with one eye on the future.

Give Me Sport doubled down on the claims any Man Utd approach will come at the behest of Ashworth who is seemingly smitten with the winger.

First 2025 exit set / Leverkusen ace wanted

In other news, Spanish outlet Fichajes has gone strong on claims Christian Eriksen will definitely leave Man Utd next summer.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and the firm suggestion is he won’t be offered a new deal.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his transfer dealings, in particular the £85m signing of Antony.

talkSPORT firebrand Simon Jordan did not hold back when declaring Antony would have been viewed as a waste of money even if bought for just £25m.

Finally, Man Utd have been named as being one of four English giants who are taking a look at Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

The centre-back is on course to become a free agent at season’s end. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the mix.

Tyler Dibling – EVERYTHING you need to know

Born in Exeter in February 2006, Dibling signed a professional contract with Southampton in October 2021 and made headlines a few months later after scoring a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle.

Chelsea fought off competition from Newcastle to sign the left-footed right winger in the summer of 2022, but he failed to settle in west London and quickly returned to Southampton.

The 18-year-old made five first-team appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and was recently handed his first-ever Premier League start in a 3-0 defeat against Man Utd.

“He’s a really, really talented player,” Southampton manager Russell Martin said after the game, where Dibling won a penalty.

“We have to manage the expectation and his load because he came off with cramp. He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding talent, we love working with him.”

The England Under-19 international – who grew up idolizing Eden Hazard – is renowned for his dribbling skills and has impressed his team-mates at St Mary’s.

“When I saw his first session, I thought ‘he’s not 18’,” Yuki Sugawara said of his first impression of Dibling.

“I asked ‘how old are you?’ Then he said 18. I said ‘what the f*** is that?’ He’s really crazy (talented), you know?

“But for sure he will be one of the best players in the Premier League and in the world, I think, because his mentality is so cool. Everything will be top level.

“He’s still young, he needs to learn a lot of things, but he just needs to focus on the process and what he wants to be. Then I think he’s going to be a top, top player.”