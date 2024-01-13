Man Utd exploring spectacular Real Madrid transfer to begin new Ratcliffe era with a bang

Manchester United are one of three clubs showing ‘firm interest’ in a Real Madrid superstar the LaLiga giants are prepared to sell to help land Kylian Mbappe, according to a remarkable report.

Real Madrid’s primary goal in the transfer market in 2024 is the signing of French megastar, Kylian Mbappe. The PSG ace is out of contract in Paris at the end of the current campaign. There is an option for an extra 12 months, though it’s at the player’s discretion, not PSG’s.

Various outlets have claimed Real Madrid have set a deadline of January 15 to hear back from Mbappe regarding a free agent switch at season’s end.

There’s even been talk Real are beginning to explore signing alternatives such as Erling Haaland or Victor Osimhen amid fading hopes of securing Mbappe.

Adding to Real’s fears are L’Equipe’s claims Liverpool are in constant contact with the elite forward’s camp. Bringing Mbappe to Anfield has reportedly become the personal mission of Reds owner, John W. Henry.

However, when speaking to Caught Offside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently reaffirmed Mbappe will not be rushed into a decision on his future.

That followed a direct statement from the player’s representatives that stressed a decision won’t be made without due care and Mbappe won’t be pressured into a hasty call on a career-defining move.

“Despite the rumours, Kylian Mbappe has not indicated the timing to announce his future move,” said Romano.

“His family statement confirmed last week that ‘no rumours will put pressure on Kylian’s timing’, so… we have to wait.”

Now, according to the Spanish press (as cited by Football365), Mbappe is and will continue to be Real’s No 1 goal in the market.

What’s more, to help make the dream a reality, it’s claimed a superstar sale is being considered to ensure signing Mbappe is financially viable.

Man Utd want Vinicius Jr, as Real seek Mbappe pathway

A free agent transfer wouldn’t cost a fee, though there’ll be a gigantic sign-on bonus as well as a colossal weekly wage to contend with.

To that end, the report claims Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr has been identified as the ideal player to cash in on. One of the reasons why is Mbappe’s preferred position is the left wing where Vinicius generally plays.

Man Utd are listed along with PSG and Manchester City as three clubs showing ‘firm interest’ in snapping up the 23-year-old. PSG’s interest would obviously stem from needing to replace Mbappe if he moves to Madrid.

Regarding United – who’ll have cash to splash next summer once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover has received Premier League approval – it’s reported Vinicius is their ‘ideal candidate’ to add stardust to their frontline.

It’s important to note the Spanish outlet in question aren’t known for being among the most reliable when it comes to transfer news.

Nonetheless, several points they make do hold weight, not least the difficulty in fitting Vinicius and Mbappe into the same starting eleven.

United are also expected to launch a massive assault on the summer window. Their tight budget will be a thing of the past at that time, while huge earners like Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial may all be off the books for good.

Nonetheless, Vinicius Jr to Man Utd does appear a fanciful notion for the time being at least.

