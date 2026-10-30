Man Utd exploring stunning Calvin Bassey transfer as defensive reshuffle takes shape – Exclusive

Manchester United are keeping a close watch on Calvin Bassey after being impressed by the Fulham defender’s performances this season, with TEAMtalk understanding that interest in the Nigerian international is growing.

Bassey has been one of the standout performers for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, showing his quality and consistency despite Fulham’s struggles. His influence has grown to the point where he has also been entrusted with the captain’s armband.

His form has not gone unnoticed. We understand United’s footballing department have been impressed by what they have seen, while a number of other clubs are assessing his situation as he enters the final months of his current contract.

Bassey’s deal is due to expire in the summer, although Fulham have the option to extend it by a further year. The club are interested in agreeing fresh terms with the defender, but that has not prevented rival sides from stepping up their monitoring of his performances.

United are assessing their defensive options ahead of an extensive rebuild in 2027.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are all out of contract next summer, leaving the club facing important decisions over the make-up of their back line.

We revealed in an update earlier today that Martinez is ready to leave United and take on a new challenge, with Barcelona making an enquiry over a potential transfer.

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Man Utd face competition for Calvin Bassey

Bassey is an attractive option for United because he combines Premier League experience with the versatility to play at both centre-back and left-back.

He turns 27 in December and is developing into one of the more reliable defenders in the top flight, making his contract situation particularly interesting to potential suitors.

The Red Devils are set to face competition for Bassey’s signature, however.

We can reveal that Newcastle United and Everton have also been keeping tabs on Bassey this season as they consider their own defensive recruitment plans.

Interest is not limited to England, either. Inter Milan are among the foreign clubs following his progress, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also monitoring the Fulham defender.

For Fulham, the priority will be to protect the future of a player who has become increasingly important to Arbeloa’s side.

United’s admiration, in particular, gives Bassey a potentially significant opportunity. With their defensive options facing a period of change, the Nigerian is firmly on their radar as they assess the market ahead of 2027.

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