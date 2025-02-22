Man Utd exploring stunning Rashford swap with Bayern Munich that cuts Aston Villa out entirely

Manchester United are ‘exploring’ a swap deal that would take Marcus Rashford plus a ‘supplementary fee’ to Bayern Munich, with a star United can build around for the next decade moving the other way.

Ruben Amorim quickly determined Marcus Rashford wasn’t for him upon taking charge at Old Trafford.

The Man Utd boss took a particularly dim view of Rashford’s attitude and application, deeming him not 100 percent committed to the cause.

The winger would ultimately go on to join Aston Villa in the winter window via the loan route. The agreement contains an option to buy worth £40m.

But according to an update from CaughtOffside, Rashford’s future may actually lay overseas in Germany.

It’s claimed Man Utd are actively ‘exploring’ a swap deal that would see Rashford and central midfielder, Aleksandar Pavlovic, trade places.

Rashford is valued around the £40m mark by Man Utd and per the report, the Red Devils would be required to pay a small ‘supplementary fee’ on top, with Pavlovic presumably valued in excess of £40m by Bayern Munich.

Pavlovic, 20, has racked up 20 appearances for Bayern this term, though he’s by no means a guaranteed starter. A sizeable chunk of his outings have come from the bench and he’s been an unused substitute on six different occasions this term.

Nonetheless, the four-cap Germany international is a highly regarded player and per the report, is someone Man Utd believe has a bright future.

CaughtOffside added: ‘Man United are believed to view the young midfielder as a key figure they could build their squad around in the coming years.’

What about Aston Villa?

As mentioned, Villa retain an option to buy worth £40m, though it’s important to clarify it’s not an obligation.

Even if Villa were to decide to trigger the clause, they’d still have to agree personal terms with Rashford and TEAMtalk has been informed the player would like to play abroad.

Rashford was pursued by a vast array of European sides last month including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, to name just three.

The forward’s preferred destination was Barcelona, though the LaLiga giants simply could not finance a move in the winter window.

Whether Bayern are actually interested in adding Rashford to their ranks isn’t yet clear. CaughtOffside’s reporting suggested it’s Man Utd who are driving the idea of the potential swap deal at present.

But if Bayern are receptive to forging a deal and Rashford still wishes to play abroad, Aston Villa could be cast aside in the summer, with Rashford embarking on a new chapter in Germany.

Latest Man Utd news – Victor Osimhen transfer

In other news, reports in Italy claim Man Utd are ‘ready to pay’ Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause in the summer.

The striker – currently on loan at Galatasaray – will return to Napoli at season’s end, at which it’s said to be ’95 percent’ likely he’ll be sold in a permanent deal.

Man Utd are willing to meet the asking price, though issues regarding salary, a potential lack of Champions League football and two rival suitors must all be overcome.

Elsewhere, a United-linked goalkeeper will jump at the chance to join the club and Amorim has had his say on the controversial decision to overturn Everton’s late penalty.

READ MORE: The FIVE Man Utd players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?