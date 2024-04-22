Man Utd ‘extremely keen’ to offload ‘terrible’ Ten Hag signing as £47m figure is revealed

Manchester United are ‘extremely keen’ to offload Casemiro in the upcoming transfer window, according to the latest reports.

The Brazilian midfielder made a good impact during his debut season, but there’s no denying that his performances have tailed off this time around.

Erik ten Hag was the man in charge when Casemiro was brought to the club and with add-ons included, he cost a whopping £70m in the summer of 2022.

Jamie Carragher was one of the pundits who raised an eyebrow at this price tag at the time and he’s since described the transfer as a ‘terrible’ deal.

“When you look at Man United buying Casemiro – I don’t care how well he did last season – that’s a terrible buy, from a business and club point of view. That’s just a panic,” Carragher told CBS.

“£70million on a guy who’s 30, 31 on a five-year deal, on massive money. I think he’s on the way down now… who’s going to sign him?”

On the back of his sporadic form, it now seems clear that the Red Devils will try and offload the 32-year-old at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are ready to offload Casemiro in the summer and are ‘extremely keen’ to shift his hefty £450,000-a-week wages off the books.

With the Brazilian under contract until at least 2026, he could earn around £47m in the final two years of his contract.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Where next for Casemiro?

The biggest obstacle facing Man Utd when offloading Casemiro is finding a suitable buyer who will be prepared to spend a decent amount of money on him.

Given his age and performances, Man Utd would expect to make a loss on the £70m that they originally invested, but they’d still expect to recoup some of that fee.

According to UOL’s Raphael Reis, the most likely destination for Casemiro this summer is a move to Saudi Arabia. Moves to Juventus or Brazil could also be considered, although the finances involved in the deal would make those moves tricky.

“Despite being 32 years old and having had a less-than-positive spell at United, Casemiro continues to have a strong market abroad,” Reis explained.

“If he wants to continue being competitive (so as not to lose space with the yellow shirt and maintain his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup), the Brazilian can move to Italy, for example – Juventus has already expressed interest in counting on his football.

“If Casemiro’s intention was to make even more money, Saudi Arabia will be with open arms to welcome him. The midfielder is one of the main targets of the wealthy Middle Eastern country for next season.

“”Another factor that greatly complicates (almost makes it impossible, to be more precise) a player’s return to Brazil is the financial engineering of his signing.”

READ MORE: Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Anselmino…