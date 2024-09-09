Man Utd eye seasoned Premier League captain in shock move, as Ratcliffe spies bargain transfer

Lewis Dunk is on the radar of Manchester United for 2025

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing the signing of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, who it’s said is wanted to add ‘stability and security’ and could come at ‘an affordable price’.

Erik ten Hag has six centre-backs at his disposal at United. Yet they have not been able to stem the flow of goals so far this season in the Premier League.

In three games, the Red Devils have scored two goals, but had five put past them, resulting in a win and two losses.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt was brought up to speed with two bench appearances, before starting the 3-0 loss to Liverpool. Fellow new boy Leny Yoro could help to seize the goal threat against United, but he’s currently sidelined through injury.

And with a leaky defence at the moment, United will look to recruit at the back again in 2025.

Indeed, it seems the two centre-backs and a right-back – Noussair Mazraoui – who were brought in this summer are not enough for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s aim of taking United back to the top.

Indeed, Fichajes reports that Brighton defender Dunk ‘could be on the radar’ for next year.

It is stated that he has caught the attention of United, with his ‘experience and leadership’ seen as key.

Man Utd want stability and security

That experience has seen Dunk make 244 Premier League appearances, and captain the Seagulls since 2019.

It’s believed his signing could bring ‘stability and security’ to the defensive line.

Indeed, it’s said that United are looking at experienced defenders to help their cause.

Dunk is apparently seen as a reliable defender who could offer those skills to the Red Devils.

United eye bargain transfer

The report states that United are ‘seriously considering’ the transfer due to the possibility of signing Dunk at ‘an affordable price’.

His current contract with Brighton runs out in 2026.

As such, in January, and even more so in the summer, he could be placed at a bargain price, with the Seagulls not wanting to lose him with just a year left on his deal.

If United were able to get an experienced Premier League leader for a reduced fee, it would be a good piece of business.

