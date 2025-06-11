Man Utd eyeing Aston Villa ace and 6ft 6in monster to replace flop signing

Manchester United are ‘determining’ whether to dump a flop signing and a player the Red Devils should have no trouble landing is among their list of potential replacements, according to a report.

The bulk of the action in Man Utd’s transfer window thus far has come in the final third. Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha for £62.5m, with that fee paid in three separate instalments over two years.

Bryan Mbeumo could quickly become signing number two and line up alongside Cunha in the dual No 10 roles behind the striker.

Concerns over a Thomas Frank-led hijack by Tottenham have quickly dissipated and Mbeumo remains intent on joining the Red Devils.

United have lodged two bids so far, with the latest worth £50m plus £10m in add-ons. Brentford are using Cunha’s £62.5m transfer as a guideline regarding the fee.

Viktor Gyokeres could complete the attacking revamp and is ‘open’ to reuniting with Ruben Amorim despite United’s lack of Champions League football.

Man Utd have made initial approaches to sign Gyokeres via intermediaries. The Swede is also wanted by Al-Hilal and Arsenal, though Arsenal are prioritising Benjamin Sesko and Al-Hilal are in talks to sign Darwin Nunez.

But while United’s attacking revamp is in full swing, bubbling under the surface is potential change in the goalkeeping department.

After two error-strewn campaigns, Man Utd are giving serious consideration to displacing Andre Onana.

According to the latest from Ben Jacobs, United are currently determining whether they should sign a back-up to Onana or a new number one.

If it’s the latter, the expectation is Onana will be sold rather than relegated to the bench. The stopper has interest from Saudi Arabia.

And when taking to X, Jacobs named two goalkeepers on United’s radar – Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Nice’s 6ft 6in Marcin Bulka.

“Understand Nice’s Marcin Bułka is one name on Manchester United’s list of potential goalkeepers,” wrote Jacobs.

“Man Utd still determining whether to go for a number one. Andre Onana hasn’t been informed he’s surplus to requirements, but it’s an open situation.

“Emi Martinez also on United’s radar along with Atletico Madrid.”

Nice transfer straightforward to make… unlike last time

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news of Villa being willing to offload World Cup winner Martinez back in May.

Villa’s willingness to offload their starting goalkeeper stems from a need to conform to PSR regulations.

Bulka, meanwhile, should be relatively straightforward to sign given he plays for Nice. The French side are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS.

United did attempt to sign a player from Nice one year ago when ramping up a move for centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo.

Yet despite Fabrizio Romano insisting a deal was “99 percent” done, UEFA blocked the move, with Todibo ultimately joining West Ham instead.

The reason why related to Man Utd and Nice competing in the same competition in the 2024/25 season.

Both clubs participated in the Europa League and teams who share the same ownership cannot transfer players when featuring in the same competition.

That is not an issue that would affect Man Utd this time around given the Red Devils have not qualified for any European competition.

