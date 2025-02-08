Manchester United are still actively considering a swap deal that could allow them to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus this summer while sending one of their strugglers the other way, according to reports in Italy.

Man Utd were linked with Luiz on deadline day, but with the admission that a deal looked difficult. Indeed it was, as the former Aston Villa star stayed at Juventus. But he might not be in Serie A for too much longer, since he hasn’t been the same level of player in Italy.

Depending on how things go for Luiz and Juventus between now and the end of the season, he could be available in the summer. And in that case, Man Utd would gladly lure him back to England, according to the latest updates.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport insists United are ‘keeping an eye’ on Luiz and still class him as a player of interest.

And their move for him could take the form of an exchange deal with Joshua Zirkzee, who has ‘stolen the heart’ of Juventus boss Thiago Motta thanks to their previous work together at Bologna.

Zirkzee – who scored just his fifth goal of the season on Friday night – remains a dream target for Juventus, the report reiterates.

Therefore, the proposed swap deal is described as something that could suit everyone, depending on the financial aspects.

Man Utd midfield under the microscope

While Tuttosport‘s report doesn’t provide too much more in the way of detail about Luiz, it stands to reason that Man Utd might be looking for new midfielders.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro appear to be likely casualties in the summer, with one pundit even tipping the former to retire.

United would need new bodies in midfield and – along with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton – Luiz is clearly someone they admire. As someone who used to be on Man City’s books, it would be an interesting move.

What the report does add is that Juventus are interested in two other attackers: Yeremay Hernandez of Deportivo La Coruna and Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if they are planning to add them to an attack alongside Zirkzee – they can both play as wingers, after all – or are considering them as alternatives.

Man Utd transfer latest

In other Man Utd transfer news – and bearing in mind they would need to sign a striker if Zirkzee leaves – Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly on board with a massive move for Harry Kane.

Although Ratcliffe is usually against big investments in players near the end of their career, bringing Bayern Munich striker Kane back to the Premier League is said to be something he would approve.

And United are also reportedly interested in a different Bayern forward as well who is currently out on loan.

TEAMtalk has also learned United are interested in Athletic Club attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet – but it wouldn’t be a straightforward signing.

What’s gone wrong for Douglas Luiz at Juventus?

Douglas Luiz’s move from Aston Villa to Juventus was the second most expensive signing in Serie A last summer, though it was offset by Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea being traded the other way.

Ironically, Iling-Junior and Barrenechea are both on loan away from Aston Villa already, and Luiz’s Juventus future is in doubt too.

After a slow integration, Luiz has only started three of Juventus’ first 24 Serie A matches this season, although he was injured for eight of them.

And Juventus boss Thiago Motta has attributed some of the Brazilian’s struggles to his physical problems.

“I hope and believe a lot in him. He has been out for a long time,” Motta said in December.

“He certainly doesn’t have the physical level of some of his teammates. He can do everything and has shown he’s a complete midfielder at a high level.”

But despite his wide skillset, Luiz has taken time to adapt to Motta’s tactics at Juventus. He isn’t alone, with fellow midfield signing – and the only addition more expensive than him in the summer – Teun Koopmeiners also failing to convince so far.

The pressure is on, though, with Luiz not being given as much freedom as he had at Aston Villa, where everything ran through him. Now he has more of a specific role to fulfil and more rigorous instructions, which he is not yet completely up to speed with.

Luiz needs to develop his tactical discipline to succeed in Serie A, but his current fortunes don’t mean he has lost his way, since Juventus are struggling to reach their expected levels anyway. Although unbeaten in Serie A, they have drawn more games than they have won.

In January, Motta demanded defensive improvements from Luiz, but still suggested he could play in any of his three midfield roles.

“He is a high-level midfielder who can play in the three positions we use,” Motta said.

“He can score goals and provide the final pass, he has creativity, and he knows how to build up. He can do more defensively, like everyone else. He can cover three positions and have freedom in a context.”

Let’s see if by next season, Luiz is still competing for a place in Juventus’ midfield, or lining up in someone else’s.