Man Utd eyeing cut-price striker who scored 17 goals last season; deal approved by player

Manchester United are sizing up a veteran striker who enjoyed by far the best season of his career last year, and the player is reportedly keen on joining the Red Devils.

An inability to score goals has hampered Man Utd’s Premier League campaign from start to present this term. The club’s forwards are all misfiring and only Sheffield United (15) and Burnley (20) have scored fewer than United’s 22 league goals this season.

Rasmus Hojlund can have genuine complaints about the service he’s been given. However, one goal in four-and-a-half months is simply not good enough by anyone’s standard, let alone a £64m signing.

Anthony Martial continues to struggle to provide adequate competition, while Marcus Rashford has generally played back out on the wings this term.

Martial is out of contract at the end of the campaign and United have opted against activating his one-year option. As such, the current window represents United’s last chance to cash in and if suitable offers are received, they’ll do just that.

However, a replacement would also need to be brought on board before Martial can leave. On that front, United held talks with the representatives of Timo Werner and were offered the player, according to Sky Sports.

Ultimately, United passed on the former Chelsea man, much to Tottenham’s delight who did not hesitate to wrap up a six-month loan agreement with RB Leipzig.

United’s budget is tight and either a loan or cut-price transfer will be on the cards if a new striker is signed this month.

To that end, a fresh report from 90min has confirmed one player in United’s sights is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The 34-year-old enjoyed by far the best goalscoring season of his career last term when notching 17 goals in 30 matches for Bayern Munich. That blew away his previous high of 11 goals with Mainz during the 2013/14 season.

However, the arrival of Harry Kane has predictably played havoc with Choupo-Moting’s game-time. He’s been afforded just 519 minutes of action across all competitions this term.

The frontman is out of contract in the summer and 90min suggest a cut-rate transfer could be economically viable for Man Utd.

Choupo-Moting wants Man Utd move

The outlet were keen to stress a deal is by no means advanced, though there is genuine interest on United’s end. Furthermore, transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport Choupo-Moting is “keen” on joining the Red Devils.

“I don’t think the Choupo-Moting interest has just cropped up out of nowhere,” said Jones.

“I think he’s been proposed as an option and United are having to be open-minded in this window about how they add depth.

“My impression is that the player is keen on the idea of this one – the problem will be whether it can genuinely take shape from both ends.”

Choupo-Moting was not selected in Cameroon’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. As such, a January switch is viable.

Furthermore, United do have a recent history of signing veteran strikers in the winter windows.

Odion Ighalo joined on loan in the January window of 2020. His initial loan spell ultimately led to joining the club outright. More recently, Wout Weghorst arrived on a six-month loan last year.

TEN HAG SACK: Man Utd boss told failure to hit mind-boggling target would see Ratcliffe swing the axe