Man Utd eyeing another Real Madrid veteran Ancelotti confirms will change clubs this summer

A third Real Madrid veteran could follow Raphael Varane and Casemiro into Man Utd

A third Real Madrid veteran could follow Raphael Varane and Casemiro into Old Trafford, with a report naming Manchester United as one of three huge clubs courting a player who will leave Spain this summer.

The Red Devils have endured mixed fortunes when raiding Real Madrid of late. Raphael Varane has performed to a relatively high standard when fit, though injuries have restricted the French centre-back’s impact in Manchester.

Casemiro was nothing short of sensational in his first season with Man Utd. However, the Brazilian has shown troubling signs of decline in his second season and could be offloaded to Saudi Arabia this summer.

According to a report in Spain (as cited by the BBC), Man Utd are emerging as a contender to roll the dice for a third Real Madrid veteran.

They state centre-half Nacho Fernandez is on Man Utd’s radar. Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus are also sizing the 34-year-old up.

Nacho’s current contract in Madrid expires this summer and the Spaniard has informed his club he won’t pen fresh terms.

Nacho is seeking a fresh challenge to round out his career and as such, will bring his 24-year association with Real Madrid to a close this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has publicly confirmed Real Madrid will respect Nacho’s decision to leave.

“We will respect Nacho’s decision,” said Ancelotti in quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano. “He knows what do we think about him.

“He’s the one deciding his own future. Even against Man City, he did a fantastic game. He’s a top level defender.”

America, Italy, England all possible destinations

Transfer guru Romano confirmed Nacho will not sign with another club in Spain. The idea of lining up against Real Madrid is said to be unthinkable for Nacho.

Romano suggested moving to MLS is possible, though Nacho may feel he can still make the grade in a top European league.

Per the Spanish report, Man Utd, Juventus and Inter Milan are all hovering.

Nacho would represent a cost-effective and proven – albeit short-term – option for whichever club secures his signature.

Man Utd are expected to make signings at the heart of defence, with Varane and Jonny Evans both out of contract. What’s more, Harry Maguire is still being chased by West Ham.

In the event Man Utd were to sign Nacho it’s likely he’d take up a squad role rather than be installed as the regular starter alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Though given he’s a veteran of nearly 500 career games and has won 23 major honours at the Bernabeu, his experience and leadership could be vital for Man Utd’s dressing room.

