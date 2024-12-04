Man Utd eyeing Sunderland ace to replace disgruntled star; Amorim arrival hasn’t helped

Manchester United could part ways with a 2023 signing who still hasn’t made his Premier League debut, with a report adding a Sunderland stand-out is being eyed as a replacement in January.

In the latter stages of the 2023 summer window, Man Utd spent £4.3m to add depth to their goalkeeping ranks. Altay Bayindir – previously the starter at Fenerbahce – became the first Turkish player to sign with the Red Devils, though actually getting on to the field has proved difficult for the 26-year-old.

Bayindir has featured just three times for Man Utd – once in the FA Cup and twice in the League Cup.

The fact he’s not yet played in the Premier League isn’t all that surprising given Andre Onana’s continued availability. However, he hasn’t been offered a chance in the Europa League either.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival has had an immediate positive effect for the likes of Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford. The same cannot be said of Bayindir who was once again overlooked for selection in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt last Thursday.

According to a fresh update from Mail Plus, Bayindir has grown dissatisfied with his lack of opportunities and could leave the club in January.

Man Utd don’t wish to sell mid-season, primarily because they’ll be forced into signing a direct replacement. But if Bayindir forces their hand and a sale is reluctantly greenlit, Mail Plus concluded Anthony Patterson of Sunderland is being eyed as a replacement.

Anthony Patterson would immediately usurp Tom Heaton

Man Utd do have depth in the goalkeeping position, with veteran Tom Heaton on the books.

However, the report strongly suggested Man Utd would much rather sign a replacement if Bayindir leaves rather than put their faith in Heaton if Onana becomes unavailable.

While age is just a number to some, it’s important to note Heaton is 38 and has played just three competitive matches since re-joining Man Utd in 2021. The last of those outings came two seasons ago in the 2022/23 season.

If Bayindir does leave and Man Utd do act on their interest in Patterson, Mail Plus concluded competition could come by way of Tottenham.

Latest Man Utd news – Son, Hjulmand, Milambo

In other news, GiveMeSport remarkably claim Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is viewed as a ‘viable’ transfer target for Amorim.

A deal looks difficult to make, not least because Tottenham have already set about activating an option to extend Son’s contract by an extra year.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Di Marzio reported Amorim hopes to reunite with Sporting CP midfielder, Morten Hjulmand.

“Amorim loves Hjulmand, so he can accompany him to Manchester United,” Di Marzio stated.

“When Amorim was in dialogue with other clubs, including Liverpool [before Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp], Hjulmand has been on every list of players he wants to take with him.

“He is definitely a player who will be able to follow Amorim and go to Manchester United, because Amorim really likes him.”

Finally, Sky Germany state Man Utd have identified Feyenoord’s attacking midfielder, Antoni Milambo, as a transfer target for next summer.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a regular starter this season, scoring six goals so far including a brace against Benfica in the Champions League.