Man Utd: Romano confirms ‘under the radar’ January transfer ’95 percent done’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Manchester United transfer for the upcoming winter window is only five percent shy of completion.

Man Utd officially confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Friday afternoon, with the Argentine penning a two-and-a-half year contract. United highlighted three reasons why they’ve chosen Pochettino in their official statement confirming the appointment.

Pochettino walks into a club that quite frankly, is a mess from top to bottom.

There are growing suspicions Jason Wilcox is unfit for purpose as the director of football, while the Daily Mail claimed INEOS are powerless puppets anyway after the Glazers overruled Wilcox, Omar Berrada and co when hiring Michael Carrick’s replacement. If INEOS had got their way, Eddie Howe would have arrived.

READ MORE: £100m-plus superstar WANTED Man Utd before Jason Wilcox sabotaged move

Best player Bruno Fernandes has rejected two offers to extend his contract. United currently reside in the relegation zone, and no club in Europe’s top five leagues has conceded more goals this season.

As such, it’s easy to see why young players like JJ Gabriel would begin to believe the grass is greener elsewhere.

The 16-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects English football has ever produced.

Whether Gabriel realises his sky high potential remains to be seen, but what is clear is that journey will take place at Real Madrid and not Man Utd.

JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid 95 percent done – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to YouTube overnight to detail the latest on Gabriel’s January switch to Spain, Romano stated: “JJ Gabriel, the deal is happening to Real Madrid.

“I told you already over the recent weeks, but it’s gone a little bit under the radar on the media over the recent weeks.

“Why? Because Real Madrid didn’t want this deal to become a front page, to become the cover of a big newspaper in Spain, to become so much in the media.

“Man United are still waiting for official communications and so Real Madrid didn’t want to create any kind of legal problem with Manchester United.

“So that’s why Real Madrid were not happy with all the media coverage of this story for a super talent but 16 year old.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

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* Bruno Fernandes rejects ANOTHER Man Utd contract offer with chances of agreement revealed

* Michael Carrick tipped for immediate new job in shock return after being victim of Man Utd ‘circus’

“Real Madrid were hoping to keep the story under the radar but the deal is almost there. The deal is very close. The deal is according to my information 95 percent done. Just waiting on the final touches and then Real Madrid can complete the deal for JJ Gabriel. It’s just a matter of time.

“The agent of JJ Gabriel is working to close all the details in the next days and then to have the ‘here we go’.

“So JJ I would say less than one step away from Real Madrid, 95% almost there. We wait for the contract to be signed.

“Real Madrid want to be careful until the very end because this is the market sometimes you have to be very careful and Real Madrid it’s very important at this point want to maintain very good relationship with Manchester United.”