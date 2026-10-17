Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Antonio Conte ‘agreement’

Fabrizio Romano has provided a crucial update amid claims in Italy Manchester United have an agreement in place to replace Michael Carrick with Antonio Conte.

Carrick is under mounting pressure after overseeing a diabolical start to the new season. Man Utd were bounced out of the League Cup at the earliest opportunity, have won just once in the Premier League, and haven’t kept a clean sheet against English opposition.

TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, has consistently reported Carrick remains safe for now, and that United’s hierarchy are continuing to back the under-fire boss.

However, Bailey has also been informed Antonio Conte – currently out of work and looking for a route back in at a historic club down on their luck – will say yes to Man Utd if they call.

Around the same time Bailey delivered those updates, reports in Italy spoke of Conte and Man Utd already reaching an agreement.

That has prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to weigh in on the situation, and per the trusted reporter, no such agreement exists.

Nevertheless, Romano did stress Conte wants back in the management game immediately, and unlike earlier in his career, he’s prepared to take charge at a club part-way through a campaign.

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Fabrizio Romano clarifies Antonio Conte to Man Utd claims

“From Italy we have reports of Antonio Conte already being in agreement with Manchester United, of Antonio Conte already giving his word to Manchester United in case they decide to replace Michael Carrick, to sack Michael Carrick,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube.

“My understanding is that Antonio Conte has no agreement with any club.

“Antonio Conte is always an attractive option when it’s about managers opportunity and the big news as I told you over the recent weeks this year compared to the past is that Antonio Conte could be open to taking a top job mid-season.

“So Conte could be open to the right opportunity this season even if it’s not at the end of the season.

“So for a new cycle but already mid-season, that’s the update, but then saying that Antonio Conte already has an agreement with Man United and some reports in Italy are suggesting that Conte is not going to Juventus, Conte is not going to Milan is not going nowhere because he already has an agreement with Man United.

“That’s not true. Conte has no agreement done.

“Conte is open to opportunities open to restart. Conte rejected a crazy financial proposal from Saudi but again Conte is not closing doors or closing any agreement yet with any club.”

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