Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano ‘expects’ January signing AND major exit in 2027

Manchester United are expected to sign a new striker in January, according to Fabrizio Romano who also confirmed a major United star is on course to leave next summer.

Man Utd are short in the left-back and striker positions right now. A recent report from the BBC revealed that internally, United view their decision not to add in those positions last summer as ‘flawed.’

When reporting on his YouTube channel on Friday evening, transfer guru Romano reaffirmed a new No 9 is expected to arrive in the upcoming winter window.

Romano didn’t name targets, though various reports have listed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ivan Toney as being on United’s radar.

The Red Devils are seeking a veteran option who also possesses plenty of Premier League experience, hence the aforementioned players are under consideration.

Furthermore, Romano declared the end of the road for long-serving left-back, Luke Shaw, is in sight. The 31-year-old – out of contract next summer – is not expected to receive a new deal.

Accordingly, Shaw’s 13th season at Old Trafford is now expected to be his last.

“Man United, we spoke a lot in the recent videos obviously about the coach, about the January activity,” began Romano. “I expect Man United to do something in terms of new strikers.

“So, Man United will be busy in January. In general, they have to because the situation obviously apart from that second half against Roma in general has been really poor and disappointing this season so far.

“So, we always speak about the incomings, we always speak about the coach, we always speak about the directors, but there is also going to be movement this year, new year 2027 with Luke Shaw, for example, in terms of outgoings.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Whitwell reveals if Man Utd are ‘advancing’ on Carrick replacement – ‘got the job’

Luke Shaw ‘expected to leave Man Utd in 2027’ – Fabrizio Romano

“Luke Shaw is one of the players who is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of 2027.

“There were reports today and I’m told that Manchester United already started thinking about the possibility of parting ways with Luke Shaw in summer 2027.

“It’s a a serious, possible scenario. I expect many changes at United. to be honest, in 2027.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen with the coach again, and now Michael Carrick remains in charge for the game with Aston Villa. But we have to see the performance.

“Then let’s see what’s going to happen with the directors because obviously they are under scrutiny at Man United after the poor season United are having. So it’s going to be on several positions, not just players, also in other positions.

“But Luke Shaw is one of those players who could be on his way out of Manchester United eventually at the end of the season.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano confirms big Man Utd deal for January – ‘here we go coming’