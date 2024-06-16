Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but they face a key hurdle when it comes to bringing him to the club.

Coming off the back of a turbulent 2023/24 campaign, the Red Devils are keen to improve their squad across the board heading into next season.

The club are looking to improve their options in defence, midfield and attack, meaning that plenty of deals could be done this summer.

Another position that Man Utd are considering improving is their goalkeeping department. Andre Onana had a mixed debut season at the club, but Erik ten Hag is expected to stand by the 28-year-old next season.

Altay Bayindir took up the backup goalkeeper role last season and the experienced Tom Heaton was their third-choice.

In terms of Heaton, his contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the month, although the club is in talks over a new deal.

Regardless of being fairly well stocked in the position, Man Utd have been tipped to rekindle their interest in Suzuki, who they tried to sign last summer.

The Red Devils lodged a £5m bid to sign him last summer, although the 21-year-old rejected their advances and has since signed for Belgian side Sint-Truidense.

Man Utd are sniffing around the goalkeeper once again, although they will face a significant hurdle when trying to lure him to Old Trafford.

Suzuki hurdle revealed

The 21-year-old originally rejected Man Utd because he wanted to play regular first team football and given Onana is likely to retain his number one spot next season, Suzuki would have to fight for his place at United.

Give Me Sport journalist Dean Jones recently provided an update on the player and clarified why the Red Devils could struggle to sign him.

“United have never lost interest in the player so it does not surprise me to see new stories about them wanting him,” Jones said.

“The problem is he does not fancy sitting on the bench playing second fiddle to Onana and there really is no sign that Onana is going anywhere soon.

“He has said he would like to test himself in the Premier League but if he said ‘no’ to United a year ago then I don’t see why that would change now, because he still wants to be a number one. And one position not up for grabs this season is United’s first choice keeper.”

Along with Man Utd, Italian side Genoa are also said to be interested in signing the 21-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Given Suzuki has a greater chance of playing regular football for Genoa, there’s a strong chance that they could be his preferred option.

