Man Utd face paying premium fee for World Cup quarter-finalist as expert confirms Ten Hag keeping ‘close eye’ on target

Manchester United remain interested in Croatian full-back Josip Juranovic after being linked with the Celtic man over the summer, according to a transfer insider.

Right-back is an area Man Utd are looking to strengthen, since Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen short of expectations. The former Crystal Palace man is facing an uncertain future as a result.

If Wan-Bissaka is to leave, Man Utd will need to find a replacement to compete with their main option in the role, Diogo Dalot.

Erik ten Hag will likely be looking for someone with a better attacking output than Wan-Bissaka. After putting his trust in Dalot all season, though, he might not be looking for a new starter – just someone to provide cover and competition.

With that in mind, one player they have been linked with is Josip Juranovic. The 27-year-old has been with Celtic since last summer, winning the Scottish Premiership and League Cup double in his debut season.

Juranovic has become a regular for the Croatia national team thanks in part to his form with Celtic. Most recently, he started their round of 16 clash with Japan, which they won on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Things have certainly been going well for Juranovic, but it could get even better if he secures a big move to the Premier League.

Man Utd began to be linked with him over the summer, when his value was above £15million. Ultimately, though, there was no movement in that regard. Now, though, with Wan-Bissaka looking increasingly likely to leave, Juranovic could be back in their thoughts.

Expert reveals all on Josip Juranovic future

According to journalist Dean Jones, Man Utd have been keeping a “close eye” on Juranovic, despite their most frequent right-back links being with the likes of Denzel Dumfries or Jeremie Frimpong.

In Juranovic’s case, though, there is a fear that Celtic might hike up their asking price for Man Utd in contrast to other suitors.

Jones told Give Me Sport: “Manchester United have had a close eye on him for sure.

“To be honest, his valuation is going to depend on which level of club comes in for him, because if it’s Man United, you hike it up. But if it’s a West Ham, then you’re not going to be getting as much.”

Juranovic is under contract with Celtic until 2026. He has made 50 appearances for them so far, contributing six goals and three assists.

This season, he has played 15 times in all competitions for his club, registering one goal and assist each in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic star should still be more affordable than other targets

In theory, he might be a more economical option than someone like Dumfries, whose own form at the World Cup is causing his value to go up.

But Man Utd will have to work out what kind of value will be reasonable if Celtic start holding them to ransom.

Besides, Man Utd might need a couple of full-backs anyway, since Dalot will be out of contract at the end of the season. He has been attracting interest as a result, even though Man Utd would like to extend his commitment.

Aware of all the possible outcomes, Man Utd will be weighing up their options. In that regard, Juranovic is someone worth keeping an eye on for the time being.

A move to the Premier League would be a first for the former Dubrava, Hajduk Split and Legia Warsaw man. But he took his new challenge with Celtic in his stride and could be capable of doing the same south of the border.

Expectations are always high at Old Trafford, so he would have to work hard if he was to move there. All he can do for now is keep up his form to make himself as appealing as possible to clubs like Man Utd.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘highly involved’ in battle for defender who would clash with summer signing, as Todd Boehly obsesses over rival Chelsea deal