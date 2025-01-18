Marcus Rashford could be stranded at Manchester United after one suitor entered ‘advanced discussions’ with an alternative target and another interested club stepped up their pursuit of a different Premier League winger, according to reports.

Rashford, 27, has the green light to leave Man Utd this month and the winger has also admitted he’s open to a new challenge. A vast array of high-powered clubs have registered their interest, with a loan deal appearing the likeliest outcome if Rashford does depart.

Man Utd’s preference is a permanent solution, be that an outright sale or a loan that contains an obligation to buy. However, the club will accept a dry loan or a loan that contains an option to buy if more favourable terms aren’t put forward.

The likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have all held face-to-face talks with Rashford’s representatives.

A handful of Premier League sides are also understood to have explored a move, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly vetoed a Rashford exit to a domestic rival. And with Rashford not keen on heading to Saudi Arabia, a move to mainland Europe looks to be the best bet.

However, the number of viable suitors looks to be rapidly dwindling amid claims Rashford only has eyes for Barcelona.

And with Barcelona unable to proceed with a move until they’ve shifted a player of their own out first, Rashford’s preferred switch is currently in limbo.

What’s more, Juventus are primed to seal the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG instead. And according to a fresh update from Sky Germany, AC Milan too are pressing ahead with a different deal.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg stated: “Advanced negotiations are underway between AC Milan and Kyle Walker for a transfer in this window.

“A total verbal agreement is close to being finalised. Walker is eager to join Milan immediately. Concrete discussions are ongoing regarding a contract lasting at least until 2027.”

Walker joining Milan would have a direct consequence on their ability to sign Rashford as well. Indeed, The Athletic recently revealed Milan only have room for one more UK player within their squad.

Their Man City expert, Sam Lee, wrote: “One subplot to all this is that, if a [Walker] move to Milan were to happen, it would end their pursuit of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as they only have one spot remaining in their squad for a UK player.”

A workaround could come in the form of Milan offloading England international Fikayo Tomori who is a target at Juventus.

But if Tomori were to stay put and Walker arrives, Rashford would not be able to join Milan as well.

And in even more troubling news for Man Utd, another of Rashford’s confirmed suitors, Borussia Dortmund, are turning their attention to Brentford’s Kevin Schade instead.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, verified Brentford’s interest in the Germany international on January 16.

Providing the latest on that interest, Fabrizio Romano reported late on January 17: “Borussia Dortmund have genuine interest in Kevin Schade as initial contacts with new agents already took place.”

With Juve turning to Kolo Muani, Milan to Walker and Dortmund to Schade, Man Utd may soon be left with just one viable exit route for Rashford – Barcelona.

As mentioned, the Spanish giant are Rashford’s favoured club and Barca boss Hansi Flick is understood to have approved a loan deal.

But before a move can ignite, Barcelona must shed a player and the unlikely figure of Tottenham could wind up doing Man Utd a favour amid their interest in Ansu Fati.

Latest Man Utd news – Alejandro Garnacho…

In other news, Chelsea have entered the frame for the signing of Alejandro Garnacho who Man Utd are open to selling if £60m is bid.

United have already rejected a £40m bid from Napoli for the 20-year-old, according to The Mirror. Per David Ornstein, Chelsea have now made an ‘enquiry.’

TEAMtalk understands Garnacho would be open to joining the Blues, though he would view Chelsea as a stepping stone in his career.

Indeed, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Garnacho’s ultimate aim is to play for Real Madrid.

If starring for Chelsea rather than warming the bench at Old Trafford moves him closer to realising that dream, Garnacho would readily accept a move to Stamford Bridge.

Every club linked with Marcus Rashford

By Samuel Bannister

Barcelona: Rashford’s preferred destination is Barcelona and news that they have now initiated contact over a move could yet see him secure a move to the Nou Camp.

AC Milan: One of the main clubs known to have held talks with Rashford’s representatives, Milan are exploring a six-month loan deal. The forward’s brother has been in Milan for talks with the Rossoneri, who would though have to come up with a way for him and Rafael Leao to fit in the same system.

Juventus: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus are rivalling Milan in the race to take Rashford to Italy.

Como: While Como are not of the same stature as many of the clubs linked with Rashford, they have the richest owners in Serie A and Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed they could try their luck for the 27-year-old – though Romano has played the idea down.

Napoli: Antonio Conte could add Rashford to his Napoli squad and reports in Italy have suggested Man Utd could take someone like Victor Osimhen or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the opposite direction, but that appears unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund: A year after taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd, Dortmund are trying to repeat the trick with Rashford, as revealed by TEAMtalk towards the start of the January transfer window and since confirmed by David Ornstein.

PSG: One of Europe’s wealthier clubs, PSG have been long-term admirers of Rashford and that interest has not faded, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has insisted.

Monaco: The Daily Telegraph claims that the French side are ready to move for Rashford and give him the lifestyle to match his superstar status.

West Ham: According to various emerging reports, including by the BBC, West Ham are monitoring developments with Rashford and could be considered ones to watch in the battle to sign him, although they are outsiders.

Arsenal: As they seek extra options up front, Arsenal have been linked with Rashford and there have even been claims they’d be willing to sign him permanently if the conditions are right.

Tottenham: Spurs would be interested in signing Rashford on loan, according to the Daily Mail, but they have also been working on a deal for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani which may take precedence.

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah: All three of these Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Rashford, but the England international has no interest in a move to the Middle East.

Seattle Sounders: TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has unearthed MLS interest in Rashford, with Seattle Sounders being the club making an ambitious attempt to lure him across the Atlantic.