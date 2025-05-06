Man Utd fans blasted for ‘ridiculous’ criticism of star who’s won Amorim over

Manchester United fans would be crying out for their club to sign a star they frequently criticise if he was playing for another team, according to a report that also claimed Ruben Amorim is among those who’ve been won over.

It’s fair to say there’s been no shortage of players and moments to complain about for Manchester United fans this season. Their Europa League campaign has given the club a chance to salvage their season, though matters on the domestic front are bleaker than ever before in the Premier League era.

Man Utd succumbed to their 16th league defeat of the season on Sunday when falling 4-3 to Brentford. And with Ruben Amorim understandably rotating his side with the Europa League in mind, United don’t look like winning a Premier League match any time soon.

Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see the Red Devils show fight despite trailing 4-1 against The Bees. A splendid strike from Alejandro Garnacho pulled United within two before Amad Diallo’s late goal reduced the arrears to one.

Garnacho’s goal was his 11th of the season across all competitions. He’s reached double figures in assists (10) too and despite being just 20 years of age and initially struggling for starts under Amorim, only Bruno Fernandes (37) has returned more goal contributions for United this season.

Yet the Argentina international is a player often criticised by the United faithful, with his decision-making and wastefulness in front of goal particular points of contention.

According to a fresh update from The Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt, those drawbacks in Garnacho’s game come with the territory of being a young winger who isn’t yet the finished article.

And in Salt’s mind, the plusses with Garnacho far outweigh the negatives and given Amorim continually selects the player, the United boss is singing from that hymn sheet too.

‘One of the most criticised players at Manchester United these days is the 20-year-old attacker that has 21 goals and assists this season,’ wrote Salt.

‘Nobody has played more games than Alejandro Garnacho for United this season and there is a reason figures internally are wary of him coming back to bite them on the backside should they sell him.

‘Garnacho takes wave after wave of criticism from supporters for his missed chances – which don’t rank inside the top 10 for ‘Big Chances Missed’ – but his continued availability plus output, bettered only by Bruno Fernandes, should see the tirades cease.

‘The Argentine is not the finished article, granted, but the discourse around every young player being held to the standard of Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal is, frankly, ridiculous.

‘Were Garnacho to be posting these same numbers at Brentford or Brighton he would undoubtedly be touted for a big money move this summer.

‘There is also a reason, too, that Ruben Amorim is so eager to lean on him game after game despite initially not warming to him as quick as he did to others.

‘Garnacho has bags of potential and the fact he hasn’t clicked totally at 20 should excite, not anger, supporters.

‘His 11 goals this season is more than he has ever managed in a single campaign and more often than not he is having to put this team on his back alongside Fernandes with so many underperforming players around them.

‘In Europe’s top five leagues there are a handful of Under-21 players with double figures in goals and assists: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Desire Doue (PSG), and Garnacho.

‘The fact Manchester United fans would do anything to have the other three players at the club perhaps underlines just how overblown criticism of Garnacho really is.’

