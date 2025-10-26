Carlos Baleba had a chance to show Manchester United what they’re missing on Saturday, but the Brighton midfielder failed to make the most of his audition at Old Trafford.

Baleba became one of United‘s top targets in the summer as they looked to add a new element to their midfield. In the end, they came away empty handed, put off by Brighton’s extortionate price tag – which was north of £100m. However, the Cameroon international remains on United’s shortlist for the future.

He teased United fans by posting an Instagram story ahead of the match with the caption ‘Coming to Old Trafford’, with a laughing emoji. The story was later deleted and reuploaded without the caption.

But despite the pre-match hype, Baleba didn’t showcase his best abilities as Brighton lost 4-2. The 21-year-old didn’t make any key passes, according to the stats, and lost possession 10 times.

As for the other side of his game, Baleba only won one tackle and made one interception.

Although it wasn’t a standout performance by the former Lille prospect, some United fans still want him to join their club in 2026.

The big catch, though, remains his price tag – and United fans on Reddit have been debating how much their midfield target is actually worth.

“Thank God we didn’t go for him 100 million is just atrocious,” one user posted.

“After today, 50 mil would be pushing it,” another argued, adding: “To be fair, he hasn’t been having a great season. Maybe the fame and attention got to him, which is another reason why it would be dumb to get him.”

Another concurred: “After this season, they’ll be lucky to get 50. They’re not going to sell for that because his ceiling is so high and he’s so young. But nobody’s going to pay 70-80 for someone who just had such an awful season. His market is going to be very very small.”

One commenter suggested Baleba is deliberately trying to reduce his value and force a move, writing: “I think Baleba wants to leave in January and is doing he’s best to bring he’s price down as there no way on earth he’s worth £100m more like £50m.”

However, some United fans think the £50m region would be reasonable for Baleba, who was signed for around £23.2m by Brighton in 2023.

One posted: “If we can get him for 50mil get him he has proven he can be the player we need, but he needs time and he needs to develop.”

Another wrote: “Baleba from last year is the player we need but not at the price quoted and certainly after the season he is having so far 100% not that price. Just cuz his head has been turned doesn’t mean he cant perform like he did last year. The question is how much and I say no more than £45 million based on him currently and that is being generous.”

There are some who think even that would be too much, though.

“Even 30 mil would be over the top,” was one’s opinion.

“He’s a 30 mil player,” another insisted. “One season wonder. I’m happy we didn’t pay the united fee trying to buy him.”

“Baleba is objectively a 30M player,” echoed another. “Wouldn’t go near him for anything more. Especially compared to our other midfield reported targets.”

One even suggested offering less than what Brighton paid for him in the first place, commenting: “If we can get him for 20 M that will be ok.”

Man Utd’s midfield shortlist

Baleba isn’t the only option United are looking at for their midfield as they broaden their horizons for 2026.

Recently, for example, there has been speculation about Angelo Stiller at Stuttgart, although TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has explained that United are more likely to go for someone already in the Premier League who can hit the ground running.

While that keeps Baleba in contention, other options on the shortlist are Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

“Yes, they are all going to be difficult to sign mid-season, but if it can be done, there is a better chance of them settling into action because they are already in the rhythm of Premier League football,” Jones explained.

In his most recent update for TEAMtalk, Jones has added that Wharton currently looks like the top target – with Baleba’s price tag being a factor.

“If I had to say who I think the top target is then I would say Adam Wharton is becoming the one, but the reality is that none of this is straight forward.

“I think Carlos Baleba would be right in the mix if his price tag was not so high, but with the sums of money we are looking at I would say that I think they see Wharton as a more reliable signing.”

Latest Man Utd news: Secret clause/winger offer

Meanwhile, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly ruled out a move for an expensive striker in January – but could be open to a loan deal for an English midfielder playing abroad.

In other news, a secret clause has been unearthed in the contract of one of United’s best players, which could leave them powerless to keep him.

There’s also been some surprising speculation about United submitting an offer for a Serie A winger.