Man Utd fans slaughter flop signing who’s costing furious Amorim – ‘worst we ever signed’

Manchester United fans showed no mercy when savaging an expensive underperformer who isn’t helping Ruben Amorim’s sour mood right now.

Man Utd failed to win for the fourth time in five matches on Sunday when drawing 1-1 with Leeds United. Amorim’s squad is severely depleted at present, with numerous players unavailable through injury or representing their countries ta AFCON.

It is a situation that is beginning to anger Amorim who post-match, took a not-so-subtle dig at the club and it’s hierarchy for not doing their jobs.

Amorim wants new signings in January but as of today, the club are not in active discussions to bring any player in.

Yet despite the lack of arrivals, Man Utd still fielded an expensively-assembled eleven against Leeds that contained big-money buys like Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

The last on that list cost a whopping £74m to sign, though looked more like a £7.4m player at Elland Road.

The Slovenian once again went goalless and was wasteful when the chances came. His record at Man Utd now stands at two goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

The reaction from Man Utd fans on social media was predictably brutal, with one fan of the club even branding Sesko the worst striker he’s ever seen play for the Red Devils.

Sesko might be the worst striker we ever signed pic.twitter.com/DdxYTMFtUY — Brizzy (@Utdbrizzy) January 4, 2026

Sesko’s awareness on the football pitch is so terrible, he looks lost. He just does belong at this level pic.twitter.com/9StXjkRSEp — The Football Era (@FootballEra_) January 4, 2026

Honestly can’t believe I’m saying this but Hojlund is a better striker than Sesko pic.twitter.com/IdGkVGqId9 — BROCK(fan) (@Brockutd_) January 4, 2026

There’s something spiritually wrong with Manchester United strikers. I genuinely don’t understand Šeško anymore. pic.twitter.com/E7jzZUQ2lL — Fondre (@UTDFondre) January 4, 2026

Sesko gets worse every time I see him.. crap movement average linkup play and doesn’t demand the ball from the players around him He clearly lacks the personality to play for a club like Manchester United — Shubz (@MulaShubz) January 4, 2026

Sesko is really, really bad. Can’t finish and isn’t a presence. Worst combo for a striker — Cynical (@YanitedCynical) January 4, 2026

