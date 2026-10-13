Man Utd fans sweating that ‘intense’ Leeds will rip them apart amid ‘Carrick for the sack’ claims

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, inset, could suffer at the hands of Leeds United on Sunday

Manchester United supporters believe a loss at Leeds on Sunday will “surely spell the end for Michael Carrick”, with a plethora of their fans expressing concern at a possible spanking by their arch-rivals at Elland Road.

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a season in some 40 years, having collected just one win from their six Premier League games to date and having been bounced out of the Carabao Cup and having blown a 2-0 lead.

That leaves Man Utd a lowly 13th in the Premier League table and, with history looking like it’s starting to repeat itself, the pressure is starting to build on Carrick ahead of a crucial week.

Indeed, Carrick and his troops face three successive away games over the course of the next week, with clashes away at Atletico Madrid and Como in the Champions League sandwiching a trip to tackle Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

By contrast to the Reds, Daniel Farke’s side have started this season in positive fashion, suffering just one league loss and having pushed champions Arsenal hard last weekend before eventually succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

And with Leeds going into Sunday’s game as marginal favourites, concerned supporters have taken to social media to express their fears going into the game, revealing how their hard-working side could easily carve their visitors apart and dominate them in the middle of the park.

‘Genuinely so worried about what Leeds are going to do to us at Elland Road next weekend. The most intense team in the league vs the least intense and least fit team in the league,’ one fan posted on X.

His remark sparked a series of replies across the platform, with one reply stating: ‘I’m never one for jumping on the new manager bandwagon and feel he’s [Carrick] has been let down by INEOS, but these players are better than this as they look unfit, which is totally down to the coaching staff.’

Leeds have found success since deploying a 3-4-2-1 formation and one supporter has told Carrick he needs to deploy a three-man midfield to try and neutralise their hosts.

‘A good manager plays a midfield three: Mainoo-Baleba-Tielemans.’

Agreeing with that, another stated: ‘They’re physically better than us too, and better coached. Next three games we will probably lose badly.’

DON’T MISS: Gary Neville fires brutal Man Utd warning on trip to Leeds as six-player injury crisis engulfs Carrick

Could heavy losses lead to Michael Carrick sack?

While sources have told TEAMtalk that the club’s co-owners INEOS have absolutely no plans to axe Carrick and have given no thought to appointing a replacement, supporters are concerned that a chastening week will leave the club with little choice.

Fearing the worst for the 45-year-old, one stated: ‘If we get thrashed at Leeds, that’s surely the sack for Carrick?’

In reply, one supporter argued that would be for the best, reasoning: ‘Why do you care? Carrick is done; I’m at the point where if we lose to Atletico and Leeds I’d rather they be like 4-0 each so he gets sacked.

‘I don’t want a narrow defeat with last-minute goals. If we are gonna lose, let’s just do it properly and get him sacked!’

Pondering a potential successor, one supporter fears the club consistently falling into the same old traps.

‘I guess that’ll be Carrick’s last match as our coach, and I am really not worried about that,’ they said, before adding: ‘My worry will be who would come next.

‘For me, I would like [Kierna] McKenna to come in as interim till the end of this season, with the target being top 4, which is still achievable and progress in the Champions League. Get a proper, experienced coach next season.’

Another simply claimed: ‘Carrick is clueless, zero tactics, zero game management.’

With regard to a successor, reports in Italy are going big on claims that Antonio Conte is next in line and is close to ‘reaching an agreement’ to become the third appointment of INEOS’s reign.

On the subject of Carrick’s future, Fabrizio Romano has also provided a solid update on the club’s plans for the 45-year-old amid claims of player intervention.