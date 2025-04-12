Man Utd ‘favourites’ to complete biggest deal in £92.5m double signing

Manchester United have been labelled ‘favourites’ to sign the more expensive star in a planned £92.5m double deal that will shake up their forward line, according to reports.

A crippling lack of goals has haunted Man Utd from day one this season, with their mark of 37 league goals making them the sixth most blunt attack in the top flight this season.

Ruben Amorim is well aware an influx of quality is needed in both the striker spot and the positions behind the main man up top.

One player in United’s sights for the slightly deeper roles is Matheus Cunha of Wolves. The Brazil international has enjoyed a superb campaign for the Premier League strugglers, keeping their heads above water with 13 goals and four assists in 26 appearances.

Cunha has publicly admitted he wants a step up in class at season’s end and can be signed via a £62.5m release clause.

Man Utd are not alone in chasing Cunha’s signature, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest just three of many more rivals in the race.

But according to a fresh update from AS reporter, Edu Burgos, it’s Man Utd who can now be called ‘favourites.’

“Newcastle have inquired about Matheus Cunha’s situation in recent weeks,” wrote Burgos on X. “He’s the priority.

“The player will leave Wolves this summer, guaranteed. The idea is to go to a Big Six club, with Manchester United the favourite.

“€70 million release clause. A real eye-opener.”

Burgos’ claims are the latest in a series of increasingly positive signs regarding Man Utd’s chances of signing Cunha who is being eyed as part of a £92.5m double deal…

Matheus Cunha first, Liam Delap next?

Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs recently stated Cunha’s agents held a positive meeting with Man Utd during the week.

Furthermore, and as Burgos alluded to too, Cunha wants to join a traditional ‘big six’ club.

The ‘big six’ in England are Manchester City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. That appears to spell bad news for Newcastle and Nottingham Forest despite the fact they’ll both finish much further up the table than Man Utd this season.

And perhaps the most encouraging sign of all is Jacobs’ insistence Cunha is not placing any great importance on the presence of European football.

Man Utd will not have European football of any kind on show next season unless they win the Europa League. But even if they go without, Cunha is still willing to sign for the Red Devils.

And lining up in a new-look attack alongside Cunha could be Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, notching 12 league goals for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Delap’s deal contains a £40m release clause, though it drops in value to £30m if Ipswich suffer relegation. Trailing 17th-placed Wolves by 12 points heading into the weekend’s fixtures, relegation looks a certainty.

The Telegraph confirmed late last week that Delap is Man Utd’s No 1 target for the striker position.

Delap is believed to want guarantees he’ll be a regular starter before he’ll sign with a new club. Given Rasmus Hojlund’s dire campaign and growing speculation he’s heading back to Serie A, that is something Man Utd can easily satisfy.

However, unlike Cunha, the Telegraph claimed Delap does want European football next season, meaning a deal may hinge on United winning the Europa League.

Man Utd’s biggest competitor for Delap is understood to be Chelsea.

