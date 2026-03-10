Manchester United are planning to raid Inter Milan for Federico Dimarco, according to a report, which has revealed how much the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are ready to pay for the Italian star.

Dimarco has long been linked with Man Utd, with the Premier League club having identified him to play at left wing-back when Ruben Amorim was the first-team manager.

Amorim is no longer in charge of Man Utd, but that has not dampened the Red Devils’ interest in the Italy international.

On February 19, 2026, L’Interista reported that ‘Manchester United are after Dimarco’.

The Inter Milan-centric news outlet claimed that Man Utd made a phone call to Inter for the 28-year-old, but the Italian giants flatly rejected the Red Devils’ approach.

L’Interista noted: ‘Interest from Manchester United? Everyone would like to see Dimarco up close.

‘Seeing the best left-back in the world is a dream for many, they probably need to take a plane to see a top-class player…

‘One phone call was enough to understand that Inter would never let him go, just as Dimarco would never leave Inter…’

According to L’Interista, Inter are ‘confident’ of keeping Dimarco, who has scored seven goals and given 15 assists in 36 appearances for the Serie A giants so far this season.

However, Man Utd are not giving up on bringing the 28-year-old to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd have made Dimarco ‘a priority target for the summer’ and are willing to open ‘negotiations’ with Inter at €45million (£39m, $52.4m).

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are said to be so determined to sign the left-back that they ‘could be prepared to go as high as €60m’ (£52m, $70m) for him.

It remains to be seen if Inter accept such a figure for Dimarco, especially if they win the Serie A title this season.

Dimarco is happy at Inter and is not pushing for a move away from the Nerazzurri.

Man Utd may be willing to pay a big transfer fee for Dimarco, but they will need to qualify for the Champions League next season and also demonstrate to the left-back their ambition to win the Premier League title if they are to secure his services.

