Man Utd fend off Premier League rivals and Saudi interest to seal Andrey Santos deal

Manchester United have fought off significant competition from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia to complete the signing of Andrey Santos, with TEAMtalk understanding that Brazilian midfielder was one of the most sought-after players in his position this summer.

Man Utd have now wrapped up a deal worth around £50million for the 23-year-old, who became one of the club’s priority midfield targets as the club reshaped the centre of the park.

However, sources have confirmed that the move was far from straightforward.

We can reveal Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City all made recent enquiries over Santos before Man Utd secured the agreement with Chelsea.

Man City’s interest emerged during discussions with Chelsea over compensation following Enzo Maresca’s move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sources have confirmed that Santos’ name was raised during those talks, with Man City exploring whether there was any possibility of a deal with Maresca open to reuniting with the Brazilian – who got the best out of him in spells, although they ultimately decided not to progress their interest beyond initial enquiries.

Villa also explored the situation. Unai Emery’s side have been forced back into the market after Amadou Onana suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury during Belgium’s World Cup victory over the USA.

The injury is expected to rule Onana out for the entire 2026/27 Premier League season.

With Villa urgently seeking reinforcements in midfield, Santos was among the players discussed internally before United accelerated their move.

Newcastle also held a genuine interest in Santos, who has six caps for the Brazil national team.

The Magpies have been assessing several midfield options following Sandro Tonali’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, and, while other targets remain under consideration, TEAMtalk understands that Santos was viewed as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s system.

Tottenham Hotspur were also in the conversation earlier in the window.

Sources have confirmed that Spurs enquired about Santos before switching their full attention towards Mateus Fernandes and Tonali, deals that ultimately saw Roberto De Zerbi’s side commit close to £185million on rebuilding their midfield.

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Why Andrey Santos choose Man Utd

We can also reveal Santos attracted strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Several clubs admired both his age profile and long-term potential, and while the Brazilian was prepared to listen to proposals, he had already been won over by Man Utd’s project early in the process.

Man Utd’s vision for the player, combined with the opportunity to become a central figure in their midfield rebuild, proved decisive.

The capture of Santos follows the imminent arrival of Ederson from Atalanta in a deal worth just under £40million, giving Man Utd two major midfield additions for a combined outlay of less than £90million.

That financial efficiency leaves the club well placed to continue strengthening elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd retain the budget to pursue a third central midfielder, while adding a new versatile forward and a left-back remains at the top of their recruitment agenda, as the club continues to reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

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