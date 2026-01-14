Man Utd decide on three deals after finalising shock January transfer plans for Carrick

A reporter who specialises in covering Manchester United has revealed the club’s true plans for the January transfer window, and while many United fans won’t be happy, the strategy does make sense.

Carrick has taken charge of Man Utd in an interim capacity and will now be tasked with qualifying for the Champions League. The Red Devils believe the squad they have is capable of meeting that requirement, and if achieved, Carrick would enhance his chances of being hired on a permanent basis in the summer.

To aid his cause, many might have expected Man Utd to give the new boss a signing or two in the winter window.

Indeed, central midfield remains a sore spot at Old Trafford right now, and Carrick’s change of formation from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 to his own 4-2-3-1 will only exacerbate the issue.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is now expected to line up in a more advanced role, meaning there’s an extra spot in central midfield to fight for.

But according to the latest from ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Man Utd’s true plans for the January window do NOT involve signing a midfielder. What’s more, they don’t involve signing any player at all.

Ogden wrote: ‘Michael Carrick will work with the squad he has inherited as Manchester United head coach with the club having no plans to make new signings during the transfer window.’

The reporter reaffirmed Man Utd do intend to address their engine room at some stage, though as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, their top three targets – Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton – aren’t available for moves in January.

And rather than move for a back-up option who is more readily available, such as Conor Gallagher who is now Tottenham-bound, United will keep their powder dry and not panic.

While this news won’t go down well with many Man Utd fans, it does make sense when taking a step back.

United have no European campaign this term and having bowed out of both domestic cup competitions, they only have 17 matches, all of which are in the Premier League, on their calendar in the remainder of the season.

Strength in depth is not as important as it ordinarily would be. Plus, United’s AFCON contingent will soon return to Manchester and Carrick could soon be working with a full compliment of players for very few matches.

What about Man Utd sales?

There were no shortage of Man Utd players linked with leaving the club ahead of the winter window opening its doors.

Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee were all frequently mentioned. Zirkzee in particular looked on course to leave on loan after agreeing personal terms with Roma.

But according to Ogden, and with Man Utd not intending to add, the expectation now is all three of Mainoo, Ugarte and Zirkzee will be retained.

The reporter stated: ‘Sources have said that outgoings are also unlikely, with Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all expected to remain at the club this month.’

If prior comments made by Carrick in mid-2025 are anything to go by, Mainoo in particular can expect to see a huge surge in game-time.

Under Amorim, Mainoo had not started a single game in the Premier League this season.

