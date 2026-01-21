Two Manchester United transfers – one involving a left-back and the other a central midfielder – will be finalised on Thursday, and one has already been termed a ‘big coup’.

Reports continue to differ as to whether Man Utd will make signings this month. ESPN and The Athletic have both gone strong when claiming they won’t, though over the past 24 hours, it’s emerged Man Utd are exploring the loan market for a new midfielder. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan) and Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas) are reportedly under consideration.

In any case, what is clear is there will be a handful of departures in the winter window, and two exits are set to be finalised on Thursday.

The first involves holding midfielder, Toby Collyer, who was recalled from his loan spell at West Brom earlier in the month.

Rather than integrate Collyer into Michael Carrick’s first-team plans, the 22-year-old will venture out on loan once more.

Both Ben Jacobs and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook have confirmed as much, with Collyer set to join Hull City. According to Crook, Collyer’s move can be considered “done”.

Crook wrote on X: “Toby Collyer’s loan from #MUFC to #HCAFC is done.”

That information was sourced in conjunction with Jacobs who reported the same, also on X.

Jacobs stated: “Toby Collyer will complete his loan move to Hull City from Manchester United within 24 hours. Agreement in place between clubs.”

The second deal Man Utd will wrap up very shortly involves left-back, Harry Amass, and his switch has already been described as a ‘big coup’ for the buying team by Sky Sports.

The impressive youngster shone during a loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but like Collyer, was recalled by Man Utd at the beginning of January.

And again, rather than give Carrick an extra option for what few fixtures United have left, The Red Devils have determined the best course of action for the teenager is another loan in the second tier.

Amass will join Norwich City assuming he passes a medical, which has been pencilled in for Thursday.

News of Amass’ imminent switch was originally broken by Connor Southwell and has since been backed up by numerous journalists including Fabrizio Romano.

Rubberstamping the move, Romano wrote on X: “Harry Amass, set to join Norwich on loan deal from Manchester United. Final details to be sorted on Thursday.”

In other news, Casemiro finds himself at a crossroads in his career, and sources have shed light on how the midfielder’s future is shaping up as his current contract winds down.

Elsewhere, Man Utd reportedly sent officials to watch Real Sociedad beat Barcelona 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, and they were there for a double transfer mission.

