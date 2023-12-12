Man Utd finally find buyer for ‘one of the worst signings’ in their history, with transfer talks ‘advancing’

Manchester United look set to finally offload a player labelled ‘one of the worst signings’ in their history, though despite talks ‘advancing’, the deal won’t be entirely to Erik ten Hag’s liking, according to reports.

Dubious signings have become commonplace at Old Trafford in the post-Ferguson era. Wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony – signed for £73m and £82m respectively – have both failed to justify their colossal price tags. Antony is not up for sale ahead of the January window, though Sancho is among five the Guardian have confirmed are.

Elsewhere, a report in Spain back in the summer window branded Donny van de Beek ‘one of the worst signings in the history of Manchester United’ when discussing a potential exit at that time.

Van de Beek cost Man Utd £35m rising to £40m when plucked from Ajax in 2020. The Dutchman has never got out of second gear in Manchester and even when fit, has barely got a look-in since his first sub-par campaign.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has racked up just 21 minutes across two appearances in all competitions this season.

Van de Beek has regularly been overlooked for inclusion in Ten Hag’s matchday squads. Even when given the nod, he’s been an unused substitute on seven occasions this term.

Overall, the playmaker’s record with United stands at a dismal two goals and two assists in 62 appearances.

Van de Beek is under contract with United until the summer of 2025. His deal also contains a club option for an extra year.

If United’s ruthless decision to ignore Anthony Martial’s option is anything to go by, Van de Beek’s 12-month extension will be passed up too.

Van de Beek was named as one of the five first-team stars United will listen to offers for in January by the Guardian.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, an exit is beginning to take shape.

Van de Beek to Frankfurt “advancing” – Romano

Taking to X the trusted reporter revealed LaLiga leaders Girona as well as Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have both registered interest.

Of the two it’s Frankfurt who “lead the race” and talks are described as “advancing”.

Regarding the manner of exit, Romano clarified Van de Beek’s potential switch to Frankfurt would be via the loan route. Whether an option or obligation to buy would be included was not made clear.

Girona also enquired into a loan deal, though Romano hinted the structure/terms they’ve proposed aren’t as favourable for United as those put forward by Frankfurt.

But while United will no doubt be happy to rid their books of Van de Beek’s salary for six months, a permanent exit would be greatly preferred.

Indeed, United’s transfer budget for the January window is limited and Ten Hag’s ability to finance moves for high calibre stars could be reliant on player sales bolstering the kitty.

In any case, Romano confirmed that Van de Beek “will leave United” in the winter window. For the time being it appears Frankfurt is his likeliest destination.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle backed to sign Man Utd and Liverpool icons in sensational January splurge