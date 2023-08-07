Man Utd could finally sanction double exit as Ten Hag’s valuation is met in £60m offer

Manchester United could finally sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, as West Ham have reportedly lodged a bid totalling £60million for both men.

Maguire’s role has spiralled gradually since he became the most expensive defender ever, when United paid £80million for him from Leicester City in 2019. In his first season, he didn’t miss a single game in the Premier League.

Since then, though, he’s appeared less and less each campaign. The following season saw the centre-back make 34 league appearances.

That became 30 the season after, and last term, the defender played just 16 times in the league, with only eight of those coming from the start, and usually due to the absences of Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane.

That Erik ten Hag does not particularly hold Maguire in high esteem was made even more blatant when he stripped him of the Manchester United captaincy this off season.

Throughout the summer, the defender has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

West Ham are the main side that wants to add him to their squad. Indeed, they’ve made two failed attempts to sign him so far this window, though failing to sign players has been a feature of their summer.

However, they might soon be able to sign Maguire, along with one of his United teammates.

West Ham lodge £30m Maguire bid

Indeed, The Guardian reports the Hammers have now lodged a £30million bid for the defender. That’s a rise of £10million on their previous bid.

It’s believed that United value Maguire at £30million, so it would not be a surprise if the offer was accepted.

The report also suggests West Ham believe they can sign McTominay alongside him, for a package of £55-60million.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell suggests the bid that’s on the table is actually for both men.

Indeed, he reports the Hammers have bid the upper end of that bracket – £60million – for the pair. The latest enquiry of £30million for McTominay was dismissed.

United have essentially bid that for him again though, just with an added sum for Maguire. As such, it remains to be seen whether or not it’ll be accepted; United surely have reason to believe their package will be agreed to.

Signings could ease West Ham tensions

That there could finally be signings coming through the door could be a bigger deal at West Ham than it appears. They are yet to sign anybody this summer – though they have agreed to sign Edson Alvarez – despite having made £105million from Declan Rice.

The current lack of business has apparently led to ‘tensions’ at the club, with David Moyes now feuding with those around him regarding failures this far to sign the likes of Maguire and McTominay.

As such, getting those deals across the line alongside that of Alvarez could help calm to be restored at West Ham.

