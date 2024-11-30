Man Utd finally strike gold in transfer masterstroke, with ‘absolute leader’ wowing Amorim

Manchester United believe they’ve pulled off a masterstroke with a player new boss Ruben Amorim has already claimed is the future of the club.

Man Utd’s hit-rate in the transfer market in the post-Ferguson era has been patchy to say the least. Huge sums have been invested in all manner of player, though ultimately for little return.

Man Utd again splashed the cash last summer, forking out around £180m on five new recruits. One of those in particular has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford – Noussair Mazraoui.

And according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd believe they’ve taken Bayern Munich for a ride with Mazraoui’s signing.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “Noussair Mazraoui is internally regarded as one of the strongest signings of recent years at Man Utd.

“Both the board and the coaching staff are extremely satisfied with his performances. He is seen as an absolute leader and is expected to continue in this role under Ruben Amorim in the future.”

Mazraoui cost Man Utd just £12.8m (rising to £17.1m through add-ons) when completing his switch from Bayern Munich.

His displays thus far suggest that figure was a snip and new manager Amorim has already lauded the Moroccan…

Noussair Mazraoui is Man Utd’s “future” – Ruben Amorim

Amorim secured his first win as United boss when defeating Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

His favoured 3-4-3 formation was in effect, though the manager did showcase his flexibility when switching to a back four at times.

Mazraoui’s versatility allows him to thrive in multiple positions and speaking post-match, Amorim claimed the “incredible” defender is the “future” of Man Utd.

“He’s an incredible player, he’s our future,” declared Amorim to TNT Sports. “He played in different positions, he looks always fresh but we have to be careful.

“There’s a lot of games but he’s here to stay. This kind of player is what we need.”

Latest Man Utd news – Eriksen, Antony, Van Nistelrooy

In other news, both Fabrizio Romano and Plettenberg have reported Christian Eriksen’s time at Old Trafford is almost certainly up.

The midfielder’s current contract expires at season’s end and no new deal will be offered. Eriksen can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror claim Brazilian Antony will now be used in the wing-back role moving forwards.

Antony featured at right wing-back in the Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt and the positional change is reportedly seen as his final chance to prove he’s not a bust.

Finally, new Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been tipped to raid Man Utd for three young talents.