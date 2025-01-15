Manchester United could reportedly sacrifice Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo this month to avoid any profit and sustainability rule issues. (PSR).

All three players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford – particularly Rashford – whose brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been speaking to clubs around Europe to try and find a suitable move for him.

Reports suggest that Barcelona would be Rashford’s preferred next move and as per Spanish outlet Sport, Barca manager Hansi Flick has ‘endorsed’ a move for the forward. However, that isn’t a view shared by everyone at the club and Rashford’s wages are a big obstacle given the LaLiga club’s ongoing financial problems. AC Milan have also been heavily linked with Rashford recently.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Man Utd’s rivals are ‘ready to pounce’ on a January deal for not just Rashford, but also Garnacho and Mainoo, as they ‘anticipate Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting to avoid frantic PSR sales on June 30 to stay within financial rules.’

The report notes that all 20 Premier League clubs avoided any PSR breaches for the 2023/24 campaign, but ‘Man Utd’s financial losses mean they are expected to have little room for manoeuvre without Champions League football next season.’

McGrath adds that the Red Devils’ financial position would be helped by selling a homegrown player, such as Rashford, Garnacho or Mainoo, as that would go down as ‘pure profit’ on the account books.

Clubs interested in the trio ‘believe Man Utd are more open to a sale in the remaining three weeks of this month’s window opposed to waiting until the end of the season – when a sale may be needed – as their negotiating position will reduce significantly,’ per the report.

Mainoo is the least open to leaving Man Utd – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed that Chelsea do hold genuine interest in Man Utd star Mainoo and it’s true that negotiations over a contract extension for the midfielder are taking longer than anticipated.

However, we understand that while Mainoo’s agents have been informed of Chelsea’s desire to sign him, the 19-year-old is prioritising contract talks with Man Utd and isn’t actively looking to leave.

Chelsea could cause some headaches for Man Utd with a big bid late in the window, but sources suggest that Mainoo would be the last player the club would want to sell this month, a view shared by manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford’s situation is different though. He has already confirmed that he is ready for a new challenge elsewhere and as mentioned, a number of European sides are showing interest in him, including Barcelona, Milan and Borussia Dortmund, per reports.

Man Utd have reportedly made clear that any deal would need to contain both a 50% coverage of his wages – which equates to some £162,500 a week – as well as an obligation to buy if moving as part of a loan.

Garnacho, on the other hand, is being looked at by Napoli as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain imminently.

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday that Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a big admirer of Garnacho and he could ask the Italian side to move for the Argentinian international this month.

Reports in Italy suggested Man Utd want around €50million (£42.1m / £51.3m) for Garnacho, but it’s understood the club valuation is actually north of €70million (£59.1m / $72.1m), meaning Napoli would need to invest most of their Kvaratskhelia fee if they wish to proceed.

