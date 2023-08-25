Man Utd ‘financial state’ questioned as Ten Hag prepares to bring back old head over big name

Dean Jones believes the impending signing of Jonny Evans at Manchester United “shows the financial state” they are in, as he suggested they should not have to resort to the move.

United have long been a side that have the power to sign the world’s biggest stars. In recent memory, they’ve signed Angel Di Maria, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few.

Those are all players who have been up there with the best in the world during their careers.

United have been linked with a high calibre of player this window. Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with potential buyer Sheikh Jassim driving that interest.

They have also signed a few good players this window: Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

None of those are exactly world-class talents yet, but still have the opportunity to rise to that level.

Yet United are preparing to make a signing that has raised some eyebrows. They brought back former defender Evans on a short-term deal in the summer.

Now, it’s reported they’re ready to hand the 35-year-old – who most recently played for Leicester City as they got relegated to the Championship – a one-year deal.

Financial state of Man Utd questioned

Transfer insider Jones believes it’s crazy that this move is happening given the top-level players United could have signed, and potentially points to a lack of funds this summer.

“It’s truly incredible that United are at a point where they are ending such an important transfer window with the signing of Jonny Evans,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“Fair play to him for making the most of this moment, but truly is this where United should be during their ten Hag rebuild?

“It also shows to the financial state that United are in if after all the defenders they have been linked with, this is a deal they decide to do.”

Indeed, for a side as big as United, the signing of a 35-year-old who first left the club eight years ago to move to West Brom for just £6million is not a move they should have to make.

Evans’ role explained

Jones explained that Evans may have been signed as cover for if some players leave.

“I imagine part of the plan here is to protect from exits at the end of the window,” Jones added.

“Obviously it would be preferable Harry Maguire leaves and the fact Raphael Varane recently got linked with Saudi Arabian clubs does make you wonder if there is some underlying fear about something like that opening up.”

That excuses United somewhat, as it could be fair to say they wouldn’t need another defender if nobody was to leave, so buying one would be pointless.

However, it does not look like a fantastic move for a club like United to sign a player in Evans’ situation at any point.

