Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have reached an agreement with Manuel Ugarte over personal terms to join this summer, though a deal remains far from certain with the Red Devils still negotiating a fee with Paris Saint-Germain and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe still very much open to signing an alternative for a cut-price fee.

The Red Devils have acted quickly this summer to bolster their ranks, shelling out a combined £88.7m on Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro who signed for the club over successive weekends. But Manchester United are far from finished yet and minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows much more is still to be done if they are to catapult themselves back among the elite of the English game in the 2024/25 campaign.

As a result, TEAMtalk has learned that Ratcliffe wants at least four and potentially as many as seven new additions in what could prove the most transformative summer at Old Trafford in a number of years.

And while a striker and centre-half have already been brought in, Ratcliffe still has ambitions to sign another central defender, a new midfielder and new full-backs on both flanks before the summer is out. A new right-sided attacker is also seen as desirable too if the opportunity presents itself to the Red Devils.

Much of United’s transfer chances, however, will evolve as the days and weeks go on. And with the club having to keep a careful watch on their spending, owing to the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules, the club will need a number of outgoings too before spending big on potential new arrivals.

Man Utd reach agreement with Manuel Ugarte

As a result, it’s shaping up to be more one of the more challenging summers United have faced yet as Ratcliffe, alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth, looks to build a squad capable of competing with the best, while not leaving the club vulnerable to a points penalty from the Premier League for breaching spending regulations.

Such restrictions are very much in their mind when it comes to negotiating for potential deals.

It may also reflect on why Ratcliffe has, on multiple occasions this summer, tried to lowball teams with opening offers for top targets.

The latest player to fall into that bracket is Ugarte, whom has been cleared to leave PSG this summer but only if the Ligue 1 giants’ strict asking price is met.

As a result, United have seen two offers already rejected for the player and with Luis Enrique’s side holding out for a fee of €60m (£51.1m) they paid Sporting Lisbon for the Uruguayan last summer.

Nonetheless, a breakthrough of sorts has been made after United managed to agree personal terms with the 23-year-old over a move to Old Trafford.

Despite that, a deal remains far from certain with United still finding his asking price a sticking point and knowing they will likely have to sell a midfielder – and with Casemiro the most likely candidate – to finance his signing.

Providing an update on the saga, Romano has explained to Givemesport why a move for Ugarte still remains far from certain.

“At the moment still, I think it is ultra important for Manchester United – after signing Leny Yoro – to sell some players, so this remains the idea,” Romano said.

“Nothing is close yet, nothing is imminent yet. But it is important to say that Manchester United are considering several players. They have an agreement with Manuel Ugarte on the contract, and he has the same agent as Leny Yoro.

“They are still working on the club side with Paris Saint-Germain, but there is nothing imminent yet on the deal.”

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe warming to idea of cut-price alternative

As Romano touched on, United continue to look at other options and one name that has leapt into the forefront of their plans in recent days in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

The France international has been cleared to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer after the 25-year-old made it clear he was not willing to extend his contract.

Strongly linked with a move to AC Milan, the Italian giants have already agreed personal terms over a move to the San Siro.

However, after initially offering €14m (£11.8m) for the midfielder’s services, Milan have been left stunned by Monaco’s demands for a fee nearer the €35m to €40m (£29.5m to £33.8m) mark and in light of reported interest from the Red Devils.

That has prompted a raised offer from the Rossoneri to €18m, but with a discrepancy in valuations of some €20m, Milan have now been told that a deal for Fofana now looks ‘almost impossible’.

By contrast, United see the fee as much more reasonable and well within their price and indeed in keeping with the sort of they were willing to part with for Ugarte.

Now Ratcliffe is said to be warming to the idea of a move for Fofana instead.

As is always with such moves, there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of negotiating still to be done. It’s also a case of who might blink first in a game of transfer nerves as United look to use the interest in the latter to drive down the price of the former.

The United chief, though, does remain intent on adding to his midfield and his hand may well be strenghtened if and when the unwanted Casemiro secures himself a move away from Old Trafford.

Talks are continuing on all fronts to find a resolution.