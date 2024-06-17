Manchester United may finally have the chance to offload an unwanted forward whose career at Old Trafford has never got out of second gear, according to a source.

It’s fair to say Man Utd’s hit-rate in the transfer market over recent times has left a lot to be desired. Whether it be big-money buys such as Jadon Sancho and Antony, or low-cost deals for the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Facundo Pellistri, the Red Devils simply haven’t reaped the rewards from their business.

Amid the arrival of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Man Utd aim to oversee a reversal in fortunes from their transfer dealings.

Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ moves for ageing stars on colossal wages (Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo – second spell).

Instead, Ratcliffe has instructed his underlings to target younger players with re-sale value. Another box Ratcliffe would like ticked is Premier League experience.

As such, it’s come as no surprise to see Man Utd bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who gets a thumbs up in all three categories. Personal terms with the centre-half have been agreed and United are primed to lodge an improved second bid.

But to free up room and space for those types of deals – none of which will come cheap – Ratcliffe is eyeing a mass summer clear-out.

Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial are all leaving as free agents. Elsewhere, Ratcliffe is also seeking to get rid of numerous ‘fringe players’ who he believes will never go on to make any meaningful sort of impact at Old Trafford.

One player who unfortunately fits that billing is Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri wanted back in South America

The 22-year-old signed with Man Utd all the way back in 2020. But fast forward to the present day and he’s racked up just 24 appearances for the club. Pellistri is also yet to score his first goal for United.

Loan exits to Spain have been commonplace, with his six-month stint with Granada to finish the season his third spell in LaLiga.

Pellistri will return to Man Utd at the end of the month, but according to Uruguayan journalist, Sebas Giovanelli, a return to South America could await.

Taking to X, Giovanelli revealed Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo have registered interest in the player and hope to strike a deal.

Little else was reported on Flamengo’s interest, with updates expected to follow in due course.

Nonetheless, Man Utd would dearly love to find a permanent resolution for Pellistri whose career has stalled since moving to England.

Furthermore, the winger is poised to enter the final year of his contract in Manchester. The club do have an option to trigger an extra 12 months, though a permanent sale would appear to be the best outcome for all parties.

