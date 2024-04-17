Man Utd find goal-per-game Martial replacement who’ll put massive pressure on Hojlund

Manchester United are giving serious consideration to activating the bargain release clause of a striker who’s operating at better than a goal per game this season, according to a report.

Man Utd raised eyebrows when splashing out an initial £64m to sign Danish frontman Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The 21-year-old struggled in the early going in the Premier League, though a streak of seven goals in six matches at the turn of the year provided a glimpse of what’s to come in future years.

Unfortunately for United, Hojlund has failed to find the net in his last four league matches – none of which the Red Devils have won.

Patchy form is inevitable for most young stars who aren’t yet the finished article. The problem for Man Utd is they don’t have a reliable back-up to either lighten the load on Hojlund or potentially play instead of the Dane.

Anthony Martial is the only other recognised striker in the first team and the Frenchman hasn’t produced the goods at United for many a year.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Martial will leave United at the end of the season as a free agent. United have opted against activating the player’s one-year option.

READ MORE: The 10 Man Utd players sold for record transfer profits as £100m Marcus Rashford exit gathers pace

Man Utd eyeing Guirassy; release clause is modest

A new signing at the tip of the attack is therefore required. According to German publication BILD, the new face could be Serhou Guirassy.

Countless sides including Man Utd were linked to the Stuttgart striker ahead of the January window.

Guirassy has roused attention thanks to his extraordinary goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga. He was operating at just above a goal-per-game at the time and has kept up his superb ratio since the winter window came and went.

The 28-year-old has bagged 25 goals in 23 league matches this term. The only player to score more in Germany’s top flight is Harry Kane (32), though Guirassy actually boasts a superior goals per 90 minute ratio (1.27 goals per 90 vs 1.12 goals per 90).

Even more remarkable is the ungodly 42 percent clip in which Guirassy converts his shots into goals.

It came as something of a surprise to see no club swoop for Guirassy in January, especially as his current contract contains a modest €17.5m/£15m release clause.

But per the fresh update from BILD, that could change come the summer.

They put both Man Utd and West Ham in the frame to sign Guirassy. The Red Devils are described as ‘ready to pounce’ for the deadly forward.

NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER: Two frontrunners to replace Ten Hag revealed as major Liverpool fear emerges

Given the low cost of signing Guirassy, his potential transfer could be viewed as a low-risk/high-reward affair.

At just £15m, Guirassy won’t make a significant dent in Man Utd’s transfer kitty and if he flops in England, his signing won’t be damaging for the club in the long-term.

DON’T MISS: Superb £60m Man Utd signing in doubt after star he’ll replace generates ZERO interest