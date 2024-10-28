Manchester United are reportedly trying to recruit Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as their new head coach following the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

On Monday morning, Man Utd dismissed the Dutchman after more than two years in charge at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old was given a contract extension until 2026 earlier this summer after the Red Devils’ FA Cup triumph but his time at the Premier League giants has come to an end.

Now, the search for Ten Hag‘s successor is very much on as United try to rescue a season that looked like it would spiral out of control.

Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, is set to take interim charge of the team but minority owners INEOS have set their sights elsewhere when it comes to a permanent option.

According to The Athletic, the 39-year-old is ‘open’ to replacing Ten Hag at United – who are ready to pay his reported €10m (£8.3m, $10.8m) release clause in his contract.

The Red Devils spent around £200m (€240m, $260m) on signings this summer and yet sit 14th in the table, with just 11 points from nine matches.

If Amorim did join, he would be seen as an ambitious and potentially exciting appointment. But the Portuguese would have a huge job on his hands at Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS: Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Man Utd draw up managerial shortlist

Following Ten Hag’s sacking, the club resumed their search for a new manager. TEAMtalk understands that as well as Amorim, they also have four other names on their shortlist.

One is Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who has done a stellar job for the Bees in recent years, as has Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and current national team manager Julian Nagelsmann are also being considered by United.

Incidentally, earlier on Monday, Amorim was asked about the speculation surrounding him and the United job. The Sporting boss shut down those rumours, though.

“I was already expecting this question, and obviously, I’m not going to talk about the future because otherwise, I’ll always have to comment. I’m very proud to be Sporting coach, that’s all,” he said.

Amorim, who won the Primeira Liga title in 2021 and again last season with Sporting, was in contention to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool earlier this year before Arne Slot ultimately got that coveted post.

Before Julen Lopetegui became West Ham boss, he also held talks with the Hammers about succeeding David Moyes, before later apologising and calling the meeting a “mistake”.

Amorim is seen as one of Europe’s most sought-after young coaches and United have seemingly made him their top target.

Shock Man Utd return not ruled out

Sensationally, United are reportedly not ruling out club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returning to Old Trafford for a second stint as manager.

The Norwegian has not been in management since his sacking by the Red Devils nearly three years ago but he is said to be ‘under consideration’ by INEOS.

In addition to pursuing Sporting’s Amorim, United have been linked with a move for winger Geovany Quenda, who plays under the Portuguese.

The 17-year-old has broken into Sporting’s first team this season and is attracting interest from the Red Devils – who are keen to move on Antony.

Finally, United are reportedly battling with Liverpool to sign Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic.