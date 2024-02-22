Man Utd flop available for ridiculously low fee as Ratcliffe accepts defeat and prepares axing

Manchester United are preparing to lose half of the £86million they paid for Antony

Manchester United will reportedly make Antony available for just £43million as they are aware his exit is one they are ‘not able to make profitable at any time’.

The signing of Antony has been one of the very worst pieces of business in United’s history. They paid £86million to sign him from Ajax, and in 69 appearances, the winger has been directly involved in just 13 goals.

That tally includes just one goal and one assist this season, which came against Newport County in the FA Cup.

Indeed, despite having played more than 900 Premier League minutes this season, Antony has not had any impact in front of goal, and has been reduced to an understudy for 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho as a result.

The massively expensive transfer seems even more of a blunder given it was reported that before Erik ten Hag was in charge at Old Trafford, United looked at Antony and valued him at £25million.

As a result of his meagre returns, it has been heavily reported that United will look to cut ties with the winger.

However, they’ll struggle to find many suitors for a winger that’s yet to score or assist in the league this season.

United are seemingly aware of that, and as such will accept a massively cut-priced fee to tempt approaches for the attacker.

United to accept £43m for Antony

Indeed, Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests they have been ‘searching for a long time without success for a way out for Antony’.

The reasons for that are obvious, and it seems they’ve given up trying to ensure they get anywhere near what they paid for him.

The report states that United will ‘accept offers’ of around £43million for the winger.

That’s half of what they paid for him not even two years ago.

Indeed, a move for Antony is one the Red Devils have ‘not been able to make profitable at any time’ and it seems they know they never will.

United could still replace Antony for small fee

If they’re only to get £43million back, it seems United would not be able to recruit a world-class player to replace the winger.

However, they have been heavily linked with Michael Olise of late – one of the Premier League’s top right wingers of late – and it’s believed Crystal Palace will have to accept £50million for him due to a clause in the summer.

It’s recently been reported that the Red Devils will push hard for the Eagles winger.

That said, while they’re not going to get a lot back from Antony, they could still recruit a very good player in his position for a similar fee.

