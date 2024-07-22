Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is said to be excited by links with Paris Saint-Germain

Jadon Sancho is ‘excited’ by Paris Saint-Germain’s reported offer for him and Manchester United may be tempted to sell him if one of the French club’s stars moves the other way – despite the former ending his long-running feud with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho looked to have played his last game for Man United early last season after falling out with the Dutchman back in late August.

Ten Hag removed the winger, who headed to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73m, from first-team training after the ex-Ajax manager claimed Sancho’s training performances were not up to scratch.

The ex-Manchester City academy product hit out at Ten Hag on social media, claimed he was lying about his efforts, and refused to apologise, before ultimately being frozen out of the team.

Sancho headed back to former side Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season and began to recapture the form that convinced United to sign him in the first place.

Before that, the Red Devils reportedly offered Sancho to Saudi Pro League teams in January in a bid to recoup as much money back from him as they could and while that did not occur, they still wanted to offload him this summer.

However, things have rapidly changed for the 24-year-old after seemingly coming to an accord with Ten Hag. Indeed, the wideman played in United’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Rangers at the weekend.

Discussing his relationship with Sancho, Ten Hag told Dutch publication AD: “We spoke well. Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then draw a line and continue again.

“This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon Sancho is a terribly good player. I hope the click will come after all, and that it will contribute to our success.”

PSG eye Sancho transfer

Despite that breakthrough, PSG have reportedly sent Sancho a contract offer, with the England man understood to be ‘extremely excited’ about it.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Sancho would welcome the chance to join the Ligue 1 side but it remains to be seen what fee they will offer United.

He said, ‘PSG are in the process of reaching a contractual agreement with Sancho’, but it ‘remains to be seen whether Man Utd will let him leave and at what price’.

Incidentally, Dortmund – who reached last season’s Champions League final thanks to the winger’s contributions – were keen on re-signing Sancho permanently but it is understood they are not prepared to meet the Red Devils’ asking price.

Some reports suggest United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants at least £42m for Sancho – whose contract runs until 2026 – but after ending his feud with Ten Hag, the Dutchman may want to re-integrate him back into the fold.

Man Utd want PSG star

One way to sweeten such a deal, from United’s perspective, would be a swap deal with top target Manuel Ugarte.

The midfielder only joined the French side from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 for £50m but as they are eyeing Benfica’s Joao Neves, the Uruguayan could be moved on to fund that move.

That could open the door for United and exchanging Sancho as part of that could help their chances.

The fact that he scored just 12 goals and bagged a paltry six assists in 82 appearances at United may suggest a transfer exit is the right move for both parties.